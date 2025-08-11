Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Vietnam Urges Alertness as Chikungunya Cases Soar Globally

2025-08-11 03:04:23
(MENAFN) Vietnam’s Ministry of Health issued a crucial advisory on Monday urging individuals returning from countries experiencing Chikungunya outbreaks to closely monitor their health for a period of 12 days, according to a local news outlet. This warning comes amid a significant global rise in infections linked to the mosquito-borne virus.

Vo Hai Son, deputy head of the ministry's Department of Disease Prevention, urged individuals experiencing symptoms like fever, joint pain, or a rash to seek medical attention promptly and warned against attempting to treat themselves at home.

In addition to individual precautions, the Ministry of Health called for enhanced health surveillance efforts at key points of entry including border gates, as well as in communities, tourist destinations, and healthcare institutions. This multi-layered approach aims to curb the virus’s spread and protect public health amid growing international concern.

