France Denies Allegations After Diplomat’s Arrest in Mali
(MENAFN) France has verified that a citizen arrested in Mali in connection with an alleged coup attempt is a staff member of its diplomatic mission in Bamako.
However, the French authorities have firmly rejected accusations of his involvement in any conspiracy to overthrow the military-led administration in the West African nation.
The Malian government recently revealed that it had taken Yann Vezilier into custody, accusing him of collaborating with French intelligence services to rally political figures, members of civil society, and military personnel for what it described as “criminal activities aimed at destabilizing” the state.
According to a statement referenced by a news agency, the French Foreign Ministry dismissed the allegations against Vezilier on Saturday, labeling them as “baseless.”
The ministry also noted that “a dialogue is underway [with the Malian authorities] in order to dispel any misunderstanding and obtain the immediate release of this member of the French embassy in Bamako.”
Tensions between Bamako and Paris have significantly worsened over recent years, fueled by claims that France has been supporting extremist groups to weaken the authority of military-led regimes across the Sahel region.
In response, the interim administrations of Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso have severed military ties with their former colonial ruler and sought alternative partnerships—including with Russia—to confront an enduring insurgency that, they argue, French forces failed to suppress despite years of counterterrorism operations.
Mali’s Security Minister, Daoud Aly Mohammedine, announced on Thursday that authorities had initiated a probe to uncover “possible accomplices” in “subversive acts” targeting Bamako and allegedly involving “foreign states,” following the apprehension of Vezilier and several Malian troops.
The French Foreign Ministry insisted that the arrested diplomat is entitled to protections under the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations, which grants immunity from detention by the host nation.
It reiterated its demand for his release.
