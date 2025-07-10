UFC Brings World-Class MMA To Qatar In Historic UFC Fight Night Debut On Nov 22

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: UFC, the world's leading mixed martial arts organisation, is bringing the Octagon to Qatar for the first time in partnership with Visit Qatar on Saturday, November 22.

This action-packed Fight Night at Doha's state-of-the-art ABHA Arena marks a milestone moment for regional fans and UFC's global rise. Fans are encouraged to register their interest via to have the best chance of securing tickets early.

Set for November 22, the unforgettable debut of UFC Fight Night Doha will deliver a stacked lineup of thrilling bouts, spotlighting the best in combat sports and live entertainment. Marking a major milestone in UFC's regional expansion, the event brings the electrifying energy of a blockbuster showdown to fans in Doha and across the Middle East.

Known for hosting world-class sporting events, Qatar adds another milestone with the debut of FC Fight Night Doha. This event contributes to Qatar's goal of becoming a leading global destination for sport.

Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al-Mawlawi, CEO of Visit Qatar said,“This collaboration marks a significant step that reflects our continued commitment to positioning Qatar as a leading global destination for major sporting events.

“The event forms part of a vibrant season of major activities, supported by ongoing infrastructure development and notable growth in the events and conferences sector. The inclusion of UFC, with its fanbase of over 700 million worldwide, underscores this strategic direction and offers a unique platform to showcase Qatar's sporting excellence and cultural richness.

“We look forward to welcoming the UFC community to Doha this November for an exceptional experience that highlights our capabilities and strengthens our international partnerships.”

Dana White, UFC President and CEO, commented:“I've always said we're going to take UFC all over the world-and Qatar is the next stop. They already hosted the World Cup and Formula 1, and now we're bringing a UFC Fight Night there for the first time. Our fights in the Middle East are always incredible so I can't wait to get out there.”

With a soon-to-be-announced fight card, the highly anticipated inaugural FC Fight Night Doha will see some of UFC's most talented athletes enter the Octagon for a must-see event for both longtime and new UFC fans in the region.