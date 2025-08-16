Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Shooting near mosque in Sweden kills one man, injures another

2025-08-16 04:52:04
(MENAFN) A man in his mid-twenties was killed and another individual wounded in a shooting near a mosque in the southern Swedish city of Orebro on Friday, according to police.

The gunfire broke out shortly after afternoon prayers at the Orebro Mosque in the Boglundsangen district, as worshippers were leaving. Authorities said they received reports of shots fired around 1:45 p.m. local time (1145 GMT). Two people were struck, and by late afternoon one of the victims had died.

Investigators have opened a case into murder, attempted murder, and weapons-related offenses. Officials believe the attack was connected to “the criminal network environment” and are treating it as gang-related. “The perpetrator is still at large. We are fully hunting the perpetrator right now,” police spokesperson Anders Dahlman said, noting that extensive investigative work is underway, including witness questioning and intelligence gathering.

The mosque later issued a statement clarifying that it was not the target of the shooting and urged its community members to stay home while the police investigation continued.

Tahir Akan, head of the Swedish Islamic Federation, said the incident was not driven by “racism” nor directed at the mosque itself. Instead, he explained it stemmed from a private conflict: “The perpetrator had a ‘personal dispute’ with the two victims and shot them as they left Friday prayers.”

He added, “As planned in advance, the attacker shot and injured the two people he had a dispute with. Since there was a doctor among the congregation, the first intervention was carried out on the spot. I was informed that one of the injured is in serious condition, while the other sustained minor injuries.” Police later confirmed one of the two victims had died.

