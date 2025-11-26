403
Merz Warns Against Excluding Europe from Ukraine Talks
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz cautioned on Wednesday that the United States must not exclude Europeans from the peace negotiations with Russia regarding the Ukraine conflict, stressing that any resolution must include European agreement.
Speaking before lawmakers in the German Bundestag, Merz emphasized that Europeans are eager to see an end to the war in Ukraine as soon as possible.
However, he pointed out that any deal reached between "great powers" without the consent of both Ukraine and Europe would not serve as a sustainable foundation for peace.
“At this crucial juncture for Ukraine, for Europe, and for our partnership with the US, I also want to make it clear: European matters must only be settled in agreement with Europe,” Merz stated.
He further asserted that Europe is not merely a tool to be used by others but rather a sovereign entity with its own interests and values.
He reminded everyone that the war could end immediately if Russia chose to halt its illegal invasion and withdrew its forces from foreign territories.
The Conservative leader also expressed approval of modifications made to US President Donald Trump's original 28-point plan after discussions between US, Ukrainian, and European representatives in Geneva on Sunday.
“Unity is now critical—unity within Europe, unity with Ukraine, and unity within the transatlantic alliance,” Merz concluded, urging Western nations to increase pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to bring the Kremlin to the negotiation table.
