Smart TV Market Competitive Landscape Report 2025: Company Analysis,Recent Developments, Strategy, Sustainability, Product Launch, Key Persons And Revenue

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart TV Market Company Analysis, Forecast by Recent Developments, Strategy, Sustainability, Product Launch, Key Persons and Revenue" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Smart TV industry is expected to expand lucratively to an estimated value of US$ 691.19 Billion by 2033, from US$ 255.55 Billion in 2024. This expansion reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.69% between 2025 and 2033.



The Smart TV market is experiencing rapid growth driven by rising internet penetration, advancements in display technologies, and the increasing consumer demand for integrated entertainment solutions. Smart TVs combine traditional television functions with internet connectivity, allowing users to stream content, browse the web, and access applications directly through the device.

With features such as voice recognition, AI-based recommendations, and seamless connectivity with other smart home devices, smart TVs have become the central hub for modern home entertainment. The shift from cable broadcasting to on-demand streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video has significantly boosted smart TV adoption worldwide.

Moreover, ongoing technological innovations such as 4K and 8K ultra-high-definition displays, OLED panels, and AI upscaling are enhancing viewing experiences and driving premium product demand. The integration of voice assistants such as Alexa, Google Assistant, and Bixby further enhances user convenience and engagement. Additionally, manufacturers are focusing on energy efficiency, sleek design, and affordability to capture emerging markets. As smart homes become more mainstream, smart TVs are expected to remain a key component of connected living, offering both entertainment and digital interactivity.

Key Attributes:

