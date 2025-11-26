Smart TV Market Competitive Landscape Report 2025: Company Analysis,Recent Developments, Strategy, Sustainability, Product Launch, Key Persons And Revenue
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$255.55 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$691.19 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Latest News and Developments in Smart TV Industry:
- Sony Group Corporation announced the release of the new BRAVIA 7 series in July 2024. With its cutting-edge features and technology, the series offers an improved visual and aural experience. This new series combines the cutting-edge Mini LED, Cognitive Processor XR, and XR Triluminos Pro technologies to provide realistic-sounding visuals and compelling audio. The 2024 OLED models, such as the OLED809 and OLED909, were introduced by Koninklijke Philips N.V. in July 2024 and are accessible in Europe. With its improved video processing unit and 144Hz screen, OLED809 is compatible with HomeKit and Apple AirPlay 2. The OLED908 has been replaced with the OLED909, which offers a 4-sided Ambilight. The BRAVIA 2 Series Google TV-enabled smart TVs with Dolby Audio, an X1 4K Processor, and AI-powered gameplay for the PS5 (S25 model) were unveiled by Sony India in May 2024. It has Motionflow XR for fluid motion, X-Pro Protection PRO for durability, Apple AirPlay, and a voice remote. available in 43-65 inches.
Companies Featured
- Panasonic Corporation Sony Corporation Samsung Sharp Corporation VIZIO Inc. Koninklijke Philips Hitachi Ltd Toshiba Visual Solutions Apple Inc. LG Electronics Inc. Hisense Group Co., Ltd. Xiaomi Corporation Vizio Holding Corp. Skyworth Group Ltd. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.
Smart TV Market & Forecast
- Historical Trends Forecast Analysis
Company Analysis
Overview
- Company History and Mission Business Model and Operations Workforce
Key Persons
- Executive Leadership Operational Management Division Leaders Board Composition
Recent Development & Strategies
- Mergers & Acquisitions Partnerships Investments
Sustainability Analysis
- Renewable Energy Adoption Energy-Efficient Infrastructure Use of Sustainable Packaging Materials Water Usage and Conservation Strategies Waste Management and Circular Economy Initiatives
Product Analysis
- Product Profile Quality Standards Product Pipeline Product Benchmarking
Strategic Assessment: SWOT Analysis
- Strengths Weaknesses Opportunities Threats
