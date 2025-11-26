Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkey stock market opens higher on Tuesday

2025-11-26 04:04:36
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s benchmark stock index opened higher on Tuesday at 10,928.23 points, marking an increase of 0.37% or 40.21 points compared to the previous session.

On Monday, the BIST 100 index had declined 0.32%, closing at 10,888.02 points, with a daily trading volume of 135.6 billion Turkish liras (around $3.21 billion).

As of 10:00 a.m. local time (07:00 GMT), the exchange rates were 42.4590 Turkish liras per US dollar, 48.9855 per euro, and 55.7020 per British pound. Gold was priced at $4,145 per ounce, while Brent crude oil traded at $62.30 per barrel.

