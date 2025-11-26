403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Italy Enacts Law Imposing Life Imprisonment for Femicide
(MENAFN) Italian lawmakers have enacted legislation imposing life imprisonment for femicide, according to domestic news outlets, marking a historic shift in the nation's approach to gender-based killings.
The Chamber of Deputies—Italy's lower parliamentary chamber—passed the measure without opposition on Tuesday, coinciding with the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women observed globally.
The legislation follows a March initiative by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's administration, which advanced draft provisions establishing femicide as a distinct criminal offense under Italian law for the first time, carrying mandatory life incarceration.
"I am very pleased with Parliament's approval of the bill introducing the crime of femicide," Meloni stated, according to an Italian news agency.
ANSA separately referenced statistics from the National Institute of Statistics (ISTAT)—the country's primary data collection body—showing 106 femicide cases occurred throughout Italy in 2024, averaging nearly one killing every three days.
The new framework represents a watershed moment in Italy's legal treatment of gender-motivated homicides, providing prosecutors with specific statutory language to address violence targeting women.
The Chamber of Deputies—Italy's lower parliamentary chamber—passed the measure without opposition on Tuesday, coinciding with the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women observed globally.
The legislation follows a March initiative by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's administration, which advanced draft provisions establishing femicide as a distinct criminal offense under Italian law for the first time, carrying mandatory life incarceration.
"I am very pleased with Parliament's approval of the bill introducing the crime of femicide," Meloni stated, according to an Italian news agency.
ANSA separately referenced statistics from the National Institute of Statistics (ISTAT)—the country's primary data collection body—showing 106 femicide cases occurred throughout Italy in 2024, averaging nearly one killing every three days.
The new framework represents a watershed moment in Italy's legal treatment of gender-motivated homicides, providing prosecutors with specific statutory language to address violence targeting women.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Checkmarx Adds Credshields As Web3 Security Partner As Financial Institutions Scale Blockchain Adoption
CommentsNo comment