Crown Prince Expresses Pride In Nashama Performance, Commends Prince Ali's Ongoing Support

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 19 (Petra)-- His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II, expressed his pride in the national football team, commending the tremendous efforts of the players, the technical and administrative staffs, and everyone who has contributed over the years to the development of Jordanian football.In a post on Instagram, the Crown Prince also praised the continuous support provided by his uncle, Prince Ali bin Al Hussein, to the journey of Jordanian football."I extend my sincere thanks to the national team players, to my uncle Prince Ali bin Al Hussein for his ongoing support of the team, to the technical and administrative staffs for their efforts, and to all those who have contributed over the years to advancing Jordanian football," the Crown Prince wrote. "My heartfelt appreciation also goes to our loyal fans for their presence and unwavering support for the Nashama."He congratulated Morocco on winning the Championship and expressed gratitude to Qatar for its excellent organization of the tournament.