Nawrocki Says Mig Jets Could Be Sent To Ukraine In Exchange For Counter-Drone Systems

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Polish President Karol Nawrocki said this at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Warsaw on Friday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"I would like to remind you that my responsibility is to care about the interests of Polish soldiers, especially those in Malbork who are wondering what will happen to the MiGs. At the same time, within the dependence we are in – and this meeting is proof of that – we are seeking a strategic, symmetrical partnership. An exchange of MiGs for counter-drone systems does not contradict our policy. Therefore, once the formal issues are resolved, I believe this matter will be settled," he said.

Zelensky earlier stated that Ukraine was interested in receiving MiG-29 fighter jets from Poland, as Ukrainian pilots are trained to fly them and would not require retraining. He also stressed that Ukraine had never exerted pressure on Poland on this issue.