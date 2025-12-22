Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Chinese Yuan Edges Down Against U.S. Dollar

Chinese Yuan Edges Down Against U.S. Dollar


2025-12-22 02:22:25
(MENAFN) The Chinese yuan depreciated against the U.S. dollar in official trading Monday, with the central parity rate sliding 22 basis points to 7.0572, China Foreign Exchange Trade System data confirmed.

The modest decline marks the latest movement in the tightly managed currency's exchange rate mechanism, which operates under strict parameters set by Chinese monetary authorities.

Under China's foreign exchange framework, the renminbi maintains a controlled trading band within the spot market. Daily fluctuations are restricted to a maximum 2 percent deviation—either upward or downward—from the official central parity rate established each morning.

The central parity rate itself represents a carefully calibrated benchmark determined through a weighted average calculation. Before interbank market operations commence each business day, designated market makers submit their proposed pricing. These submissions are then aggregated to establish the day's reference rate against the greenback.

MENAFN22122025000045017169ID1110510358



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search