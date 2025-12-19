King: Jordan Very Fortunate To Have Such Brave Men, Its Loyal Fans

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 19 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah II expressed his pride in the Jordanian national football team and its supporters, stressing that the players and their fans reflected the togetherness and solidarity of the Jordanian people and portrayed a positive picture of Jordan.His Majesty wrote, "We saw Jordanians united as one, a team and fans reflecting all that is beautiful in this nation," in a post on the "X" platform. Authenticity, resiliency, and love are traits that the Jordanian people identify with in the national team. We are all proud of you and your accomplishments, and Jordan is lucky to have you as our players. Thank God you made it back safely; you have illuminated your native country. Congratulations to Morocco, and thank you to Doha for bringing together our Arab brothers."