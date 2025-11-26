403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Türkiye, S. Korea Forge Stronger Nuclear Energy Collaboration
(MENAFN) Türkiye and South Korea formalized a memorandum of understanding (MOU) Monday as South Korean President Lee Jae Myung conducted an official visit to Ankara, establishing a framework to enhance bilateral collaboration in the nuclear energy industry.
During a joint press conference alongside the South Korean president, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan revealed that ongoing negotiations with South Korea regarding the construction of a nuclear power plant on Turkish soil continue to advance.
South Korea is actively exploring partnership prospects for Türkiye’s second proposed nuclear power facility earmarked for the northern province of Sinop, representing a significant expansion of the nation's atomic energy infrastructure.
According to Erdogan, the two leaders also discussed potential cooperation in the defense industry during their meeting, signaling broader strategic alignment between the nations.
Meanwhile, Lee said the two countries reaffirmed their strategic partnership, expressing confidence that these ties will be further strengthened and passed on to future generations, emphasizing the long-term vision guiding bilateral relations.
"Türkiye, located at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, has become a strong base for Korean companies seeking access to the European market," Lee said, adding that South Korea is determined to deepen joint strategic ventures with Türkiye in fields such as renewable energy, artificial intelligence, and advanced science and technology.
The agreement marks a pivotal moment in energy diplomacy as both nations seek to diversify their power generation capabilities while strengthening economic and technological interdependence across multiple strategic sectors.
During a joint press conference alongside the South Korean president, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan revealed that ongoing negotiations with South Korea regarding the construction of a nuclear power plant on Turkish soil continue to advance.
South Korea is actively exploring partnership prospects for Türkiye’s second proposed nuclear power facility earmarked for the northern province of Sinop, representing a significant expansion of the nation's atomic energy infrastructure.
According to Erdogan, the two leaders also discussed potential cooperation in the defense industry during their meeting, signaling broader strategic alignment between the nations.
Meanwhile, Lee said the two countries reaffirmed their strategic partnership, expressing confidence that these ties will be further strengthened and passed on to future generations, emphasizing the long-term vision guiding bilateral relations.
"Türkiye, located at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, has become a strong base for Korean companies seeking access to the European market," Lee said, adding that South Korea is determined to deepen joint strategic ventures with Türkiye in fields such as renewable energy, artificial intelligence, and advanced science and technology.
The agreement marks a pivotal moment in energy diplomacy as both nations seek to diversify their power generation capabilities while strengthening economic and technological interdependence across multiple strategic sectors.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Checkmarx Adds Credshields As Web3 Security Partner As Financial Institutions Scale Blockchain Adoption
CommentsNo comment