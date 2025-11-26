403
Zelensky Says Ready to Expand Peace Deal with U.S.
(MENAFN) Ukraine's leader signaled openness Tuesday to broadening a preliminary peace framework hammered out with Washington, describing the Geneva-drafted proposal as a foundation for more comprehensive security arrangements.
President Volodymyr Zelensky told the nation he'd consulted with Ukraine's negotiating delegation about the framework. "The principles in this document can be developed into deeper agreements. And it is in our shared interest that security is real," he said.
The Ukrainian president expressed optimism about maintaining robust collaboration with Washington and President Donald Trump.
The remarks followed earlier statements from Andriy Yermak, who leads Ukraine's presidential office, confirming Zelensky seeks a direct summit with Trump to cement a unified position on resolving the conflict, according to a news agency.
Yermak revealed that Ukrainian and American negotiators have achieved consensus in principle across most elements of Washington's peace proposal, explaining the framework underwent substantial revisions from its initial 28-point structure. Territorial matters, however, remain reserved for direct Zelensky-Trump discussions, Yermak indicated.
