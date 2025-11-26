403
Germany’s First Winter Storm Claims Four Lives
(MENAFN) Germany's inaugural winter storm has claimed at least four lives and left numerous individuals wounded as treacherous ice and snow triggered massive transportation chaos across the nation Monday.
Bavaria's southern region witnessed the deadliest incident when a three-vehicle pileup involving two commercial trucks and a passenger car resulted in three fatalities. Law enforcement officials confirmed hazardous ice had transformed roadways into danger zones. The catastrophic collision left two victims fighting for their lives in critical condition, while additional casualties sustained less severe wounds.
Another victim, a 68-year-old motorist, perished in Baden-Wuerttemberg's southern territory after his vehicle spun out on frozen pavement and slammed into an oncoming automobile. The collision left the other driver with grave injuries.
Central Hesse state recorded nine casualties as overnight snow accumulation and frozen surfaces sparked a chain reaction of vehicular wrecks. Authorities documented over 30 weather-triggered collisions between Sunday night and Monday dawn.
Additional German states experienced isolated emergencies and transportation system interruptions, though these remained comparatively contained.
The German Weather Service warned hazardous conditions will persist, forecasting icy surfaces and mild freezing temperatures across eastern territories tonight, elevated ice dangers spanning central through southern zones, and Alpine snowfall continuing.
