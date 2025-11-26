403
Erdogan, Putin Address Russia-Ukraine War in Phone Call
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian leader Vladimir Putin engaged in a telephone discussion Monday, addressing bilateral ties, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, and pressing international matters, Türkiye's presidency announced.
Erdogan conveyed to Putin during their exchange that Türkiye will persist in working toward achieving a "just and lasting peace" to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict, a Turkish readout confirmed.
The Turkish president emphasized his nation's willingness to back any diplomatic effort or framework capable of enabling direct dialogue between conflicting parties and establishing a pathway to enduring regional stability.
Separately, the Kremlin released its own account stating both leaders discussed the Ukraine situation, particularly focusing on recent U.S. peace initiatives.
In his remarks to Erdogan, Putin indicated these U.S. proposals could potentially form the foundation for a comprehensive peace agreement, the Kremlin statement noted, while reiterating Russia's commitment to resolving the Ukraine crisis through political and diplomatic channels.
High-level representatives from the United States, Ukraine, and European nations convened in Geneva Sunday as the White House advances a 28-point roadmap aimed at ending the Ukraine conflict.
The White House reported that U.S. and Ukrainian officials produced an "updated and refined" peace framework during the Geneva negotiations, with both delegations committing to develop collaborative proposals in upcoming days.
