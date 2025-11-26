Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Italy approves law making femicide punishable by life imprisonment

2025-11-26 03:25:21
(MENAFN) Italy’s parliament on Tuesday passed a law establishing femicide as a criminal offense punishable by life imprisonment, according to reports.

Members of the lower house, the Chamber of Deputies, voted unanimously in favor of the legislation, coinciding with the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

The measure follows a draft law approved by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government in March, which for the first time formally defined femicide under Italian criminal law and set a life sentence as its maximum penalty.

"I am very pleased with Parliament's approval of the bill introducing the crime of femicide," Meloni said, according to reports.

Data cited from Italy’s main statistics agency, the National Institute of Statistics (ISTAT), indicate that 106 femicides occurred in the country in 2024, nearly averaging one incident every three days.

