403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Italy approves law making femicide punishable by life imprisonment
(MENAFN) Italy’s parliament on Tuesday passed a law establishing femicide as a criminal offense punishable by life imprisonment, according to reports.
Members of the lower house, the Chamber of Deputies, voted unanimously in favor of the legislation, coinciding with the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.
The measure follows a draft law approved by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government in March, which for the first time formally defined femicide under Italian criminal law and set a life sentence as its maximum penalty.
"I am very pleased with Parliament's approval of the bill introducing the crime of femicide," Meloni said, according to reports.
Data cited from Italy’s main statistics agency, the National Institute of Statistics (ISTAT), indicate that 106 femicides occurred in the country in 2024, nearly averaging one incident every three days.
Members of the lower house, the Chamber of Deputies, voted unanimously in favor of the legislation, coinciding with the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.
The measure follows a draft law approved by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government in March, which for the first time formally defined femicide under Italian criminal law and set a life sentence as its maximum penalty.
"I am very pleased with Parliament's approval of the bill introducing the crime of femicide," Meloni said, according to reports.
Data cited from Italy’s main statistics agency, the National Institute of Statistics (ISTAT), indicate that 106 femicides occurred in the country in 2024, nearly averaging one incident every three days.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Checkmarx Adds Credshields As Web3 Security Partner As Financial Institutions Scale Blockchain Adoption
CommentsNo comment