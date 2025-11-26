PSAJK Seeks Stable & Long-Term Education Reforms

Srinagar- The Private Schools Association of Jammu & Kashmir (PSAJK) on Tuesday urged the government to introduce stable, transparent and long-term reforms in the education sector, asserting that predictable policymaking is essential to safeguard the academic future of lakhs of students enrolled in private institutions across the Union Territory.

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, PSAJK President Baba Nazrul Islam said the present situation demands“clarity, consistency and long-term planning,” emphasising that private schools-described by him as the backbone of J&K's education ecosystem-must be supported through a fair and transparent regulatory framework.

“We need policies that are predictable, scientific and secure for the future of our children,” he said.“Private schools cannot function under uncertainty. They require stability to deliver quality education.”

Islam highlighted the need to upgrade JKBOSE textbooks to national and international standards, while ensuring that the Board receives adequate funding for the purpose.

He said the system should also allow the use of NCERT books aligned with NEP-2020, besides permitting an expert committee to finalise recommended books from reputed private publishers.

“Curriculum reforms must be transparent, consultative and scientifically designed,” he said.“Arbitrary decisions only harm the academic environment.”

The Association reiterated the need for an autonomous and independent regulatory body-free from political or bureaucratic interference-to oversee both private and government schools.

“Fair regulation is essential, but it should not come at the cost of institutional rights or parent choice,” Islam remarked.