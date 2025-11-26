Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Champions Of Style- Celebrating Italy-India Collaboration In Sport And Fashion Hosted By Ambassador Of Italy

2025-11-26 03:07:24
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, October 2025: A grand evening titled 'Champions of Style: Celebrating Italy and India Collaboration in Sport and Fashion' was hosted at the residence of H.E. Antonio Bartoli, Ambassador of Italy to India, bringing together distinguished personalities from diplomacy, art, fashion, and sports.

Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chair of the Indo-Italian Film and Cultural Forum, graced the occasion as a special guest. While talking to the press, Dr. Marwah highlighted the deep and growing relationship between India and Italy in the fields of cinema, fashion, and culture.

"Two groups from Marwah Studios have already visited Italy, engaging in creative and academic exchanges that have strengthened our collaboration. We are proud to have Mr. Stefano Ricci on the board of the AAFT School of Fashion and Design. My multiple visits to Italy have further deepened this bond, paving the way for greater cultural understanding and partnership," said Dr. Marwah.

The event witnessed the presence of several Ambassadors, High Commissioners, Diplomats, and eminent personalities from various walks of life, all gathered to celebrate the synergy between Italian elegance and Indian creativity.

The evening underscored the importance of cultural diplomacy in bridging nations through shared values of style, innovation, and artistry, reflecting the enduring friendship between Italy and India.

