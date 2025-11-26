Delhi: Murder Accused Injured In Shootout With Police In Patel Nagar
An intense exchange of fire broke out between Delhi Police and a wanted murder accused in the Patel Nagar area of the national capital on Wednesday, police said.
Details of the Encounter
As per the Delhi Police, they signalled a man, identified as Mehtab, to stop during routine checks. Mehtab, who was reportedly on the run in connection with a murder case, allegedly attempted to flee and fired at the police team. Officers said they took cover and returned fire in self-defence. During the exchange, Mehtab sustained a gunshot injury. He was immediately overpowered and disarmed by the police.
Police said bullets were fired from both sides during the encounter, leaving Mehtab injured. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. More details are awaited. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Checkmarx Adds Credshields As Web3 Security Partner As Financial Institutions Scale Blockchain Adoption
CommentsNo comment