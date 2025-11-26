Delhi: Murder Accused Injured In Shootout With Police In Patel Nagar

An intense exchange of fire broke out between Delhi Police and a wanted murder accused in the Patel Nagar area of the national capital on Wednesday, police said.

Details of the Encounter

As per the Delhi Police, they signalled a man, identified as Mehtab, to stop during routine checks. Mehtab, who was reportedly on the run in connection with a murder case, allegedly attempted to flee and fired at the police team. Officers said they took cover and returned fire in self-defence. During the exchange, Mehtab sustained a gunshot injury. He was immediately overpowered and disarmed by the police.

Police said bullets were fired from both sides during the encounter, leaving Mehtab injured. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. More details are awaited. (ANI)

