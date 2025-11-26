403
Jos Alukkas Brand Ambassador Keerthy Suresh Unveils Shubha Mangalyam Wedding Collection
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) National, 25th November, 2025: Jos Alukkas, a trusted name in quality, innovation, and trendy jewellery in India, unveiled Shubha Mangalyam line of traditional and contemporary bridal items created to commemorate weddings.
The collection was launched by Brand Ambassador and acclaimed Indian actor Keerthy Suresh, who graced the occasion with elegance and charm.
"The Shubha Mangalyam Wedding Collection draws inspiration from the rich temple artistry of South India. Each creation is crafted with care and designed to be cherished for generations," said Keerthy Suresh during the launch event.
Mr. Paul Alukkas, Managing Director Jos Alukkas said: "Every wedding is a sacred celebration - an union of tradition, emotion, and legacy. Shubha Mangalyam captures this essence through designs that blend heritage with contemporary finesse. Our in-house designers, along with master craftsmen from across India, have meticulously created each piece of the temple jewellery to honour our cultural artistry. With Shubha Mangalyam, we invite you to celebrate family, love, and tradition."
The Shubha Mangalyam Wedding Jewellery Collection features exquisite designs catering to every bridal preference - from grand Vaddanam pieces to intricately detailed harams (long-chains), chokers, necklaces, odiyanams (hip chains), and bangles that reflect the rich legacy of South Indian gold jewellery.
Every creation undergoes rigorous quality checks and carries the BIS HUID certification, reaffirming Jos Alukkas' commitment to authenticity and excellence.
Shubha Mangalyam by Jos Alukkas is a tribute to the beauty of Indian weddings - a perfect destination for all things bridal, elegant, and eternal. Each temple jewellery piece stands out for its artistry, sophistication, and the story it tells through design. The exclusive collection is available across all outlets of Jos Alukkas.
About Jos Alukkas:
Jos Alukkas is a name to reckon in the jewellery industry. Designing jewellery in gold, diamond and platinum for over six decades, Jos Alukkas is the first ISO 9001:2000 certified jewellery group in the world showcasing BIS certified 916 hallmarked gold. The jewellery brand has become a trusted name in quality, innovation, trendy jewellery, with 60-plus showrooms and an online store too. Jos Alukkas is committed to the quality and purity of the jewellery we craft. Jos Alukkas group is now headed by Sri. Jose Alukkas, Chairman, Jos Alukkas. His three sons, Sri. Varghese Alukkas, Sri. Paul. J. Alukkas and Sri. John Alukkas as the Managing Directors have revolutionized the market with the innovative concept of the gold supermarket.
