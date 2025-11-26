403
Beijing Hosts Opening of the 7th Russia–China Energy Business Forum
(MENAFN- EmailWire) BEIJING, CHINA -- (ARAB NEWSWIRE) -- Beijing, capital of the People’s Republic of China, witnessed on Tuesday the opening of the 7th Russia–China Energy Business Forum (RCEBF), a major platform that brings together leading figures shaping the energy partnership between the two countries.
The forum is attended by about 450 participants, including senior officials, representatives of more than 100 major companies, as well as researchers and experts from key energy sectors.
The opening ceremony featured addresses by prominent leaders: Igor Sechin, Executive Secretary of the Commission for Strategic Development of the Fuel and Energy Sector and Environmental Security and CEO of Rosneft; Chinese Vice Premier and member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Central Committee Ding Xuexiang; Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak; and Chairman of CNPC’s Board of Directors Dai Houliang.
The Russian delegation included Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev; VTB Bank Chairman Andrey Kostin; VEB.RF Chairman Igor Shuvalov; Gazprom Neft CEO Alexander Dyukov; Tatneft CEO Nail Maganov; Inter RAO Chairman Sergey Dregval; Rosseti CEO Andrey Ryumin; and RusHydro CEO Viktor Khmarin. Senior figures from Gazprom, Novatek, Transneft, Rosatom, Zarubezhneft, Gazprombank, SUEK, Kuzbassrazrezugol, TMK, Alfa-Bank, and the St. Petersburg Exchange were also present.
Igor Sechin delivered a message on behalf of the President of the Russian Federation confirming the further strengthening of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and China, stressing that energy is the central pillar of bilateral cooperation.
“We are implementing large-scale joint projects in the fuel and energy sector that play a decisive role in advancing the economic and technological development of both nations. Russia is the leading supplier of oil and natural gas to China and continues to expand coal exports. Specialists from both sides are advancing cooperation in nuclear power, clean energy, and in the development of technological innovations in production and processing,” President Putin stated.
Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang conveyed a message from Chinese President Xi Jinping, who congratulated the participants and emphasized the key role of the energy sector in deepening the strategic ties between the two countries.
“I hope the forum will provide an important platform for dialogue and cooperation, strengthening joint efforts in the energy field for the benefit of our peoples,” President Xi said.
In his speech, Igor Sechin noted that the share of companies represented at the forum accounts for up to 40% of the total trade turnover between Russia and China, while energy resources account for about 70% of Russian exports to the Chinese market. He also stressed the symbolic importance of the forum dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Victory, recalling the memory of the joint struggle against Nazism and militarism.
Held annually since 2018, the Russia–China Energy Business Forum operates under agreements between President Vladimir Putin and President Xi Jinping. The event is organized under the auspices of the Commission for Strategic Development of the Fuel and Energy Sector and Environmental Security and the National Energy Administration of China. Rosneft and CNPC serve as co-organizers.
