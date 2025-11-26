'Unity March', Celebrating Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, To Enter MP Today

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 26 (IANS) The 'Unity March', which started from Nagpur (Maharashtra) to mark Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary, will enter Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, along with Indore Mayor Pushyamitara Bhargava and MP Shankar Lalwani, will welcome the yatra (unity march).

Indore District Collector Shivam Verma, Corporation Commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav and several other officials and local leaders of the BJP will also participate in the programme.

According to senior public representatives, CM Yadav will flag the event after laying a wreath at Patel's statue near Khajrana temple, following which the march will formally commence.

Indore Mayor Pushyamitara Bhargava and BJP State Vice President Surendra Sharma reviewed the final preparation in the presence of senior officials from the district administration and police on Tuesday.

According to Mayor Bhargava, participants will begin the day with a yoga session. This will be followed by a presentation on Indore's cleanliness model and an interactive discussion on Swachhata initiatives.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yadav will also participate in a sapling plantation drive under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign at Khajrana Temple.

Afterwards, the Chief Minister will garland the statue of Patel at Chhoti Gwaltoli and address the gathering, marking the formal start of the Unity March.

Subsequently, from Indore, the Yatra will proceed towards Godhara in Gujarat, covering two other districts of Madhya Pradesh - Dhar and Jhabua.

The event is one of four 'Unity Yatras' being organised across the country to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Patel.

Patel played a pivotal role in India's nation-building, emphasising that understanding the contributions of national leaders is essential for strengthening patriotic values.

Several programmes have been organised across the country to remember Patel's work and sacrifice for the country's unity and protection of its sovereignty.

Gujarat is hosting an 11-day 'National Padyatra', beginning Wednesday, to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Patel.