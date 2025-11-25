Process Audit Services Market Projected To Witness A Growth Of US $33.04 Billion By 2029 The Business Research Company

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Process Audit Services Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?In recent times, the market size for process audit services has witnessed a substantial increase. The market, which is projected to escalate from $24.68 billion in 2024 to $26.3 billion in 2025, will experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The significant growth observed in the historic period is credited to factors such as regulatory compliance demands, quality enhancement efforts, operational efficiency objectives, risk management emphasis, and performance measurement and benchmarking.

The market for process audit services is projected to experience robust expansion in the coming years, with its value estimated to reach $33.04 billion by 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The growth throughout the predicted period can be linked to ongoing digital transformation efforts, focus on sustainability and ESG practices, the implementation of agile auditing methods, rising demand for remote auditing systems, and a growing concentration on cybersecurity audits. Key trends for the forecast period include the proliferation of digital audit services, the development of sustainable audit practices, the acceptance of agile audit methodologies, the expansion of remote audit services, and an emphasis on cybersecurity audit competencies.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Process Audit Services Market?

The growth of the process audit services market is anticipated to be driven by the expansion of digital transformation initiatives. These initiatives are strategic measures implemented by companies to exploit digital technologies, methodologies, and capabilities, enabling them to fundamentally alter their operations, deliver value to their clients, and maintain competitiveness in the digital era. These initiatives are on the rise due to organizations' need to adjust to rapidly changing technological environments and customer preferences. By integrating advanced digital technologies, digital transformation initiatives augment process audit services, streamlining functions, enhancing data precision, and ensuring alignment with changing regulatory norms. For example, a survey conducted by International Business Machines Corporation, an American technology firm, in January 2024 revealed that 42% of IT professionals in large corporations are actively utilizing AI, with 40% exploring its potential. In addition, 38% of IT professionals are engaging with generative AI, and 42% are exploring it. Thus, the proliferation of digital transformation initiatives is fostering the growth of the process audit services market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Process Audit Services Market?

Major players in the Process Audit Services include:

. Amazon Inc.

. Accenture plc

. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

. Ernst & Young Global Limited

. KPMG International Limited

. Capgemini SE

. BDO Global

. Nexia International

. Baker Tilly International

. RSM International

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Process Audit Services Market?

Leading enterprises in the process audit service sector are investing in advanced digital audit solutions like EY Virtual Internal Auditor (EY VIA) to enhance their market profitability. The EY VIA digital auditor is a software system designed to streamline audits for businesses and organizations. For example, in July 2022, the US accounting firm, Ernst & Young Global Limited, introduced their EY Virtual Internal Auditor (EY VIA) digital platform. The platform facilitates swift, data-led decision making by offering a comprehensive view of the organization's risks throughout the auditing process. EY VIA covers all potential audit hazards in an organization, giving more in-depth insights to prioritize and forecast potential future risks. Unlike traditional sampling methods, it allows comprehensive testing of the entire organization, resulting in a detailed evaluation of risk exposure. This platform integrates data from different sources, such as enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, allowing continuous audit and monitoring and automated extraction of relevant master, transactional, and configuration data.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Process Audit Services Market Growth

The process audit services market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Series Process Audit Service, Parallel Process Audit Service

2) By Application: Individual Processes, Public Processes

3) By End User: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Government, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail And Consumer, Information Technology And Communications

Subsegments:

1) By Series Process Audit Service: Continuous Process Audits, Sequential Process Audits, Stage-Wise Process Audits

2) By Parallel Process Audit Service: Multi-Location Process Audits, Simultaneous Multi-Functional Audits, Cross-Functional Process Audits

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Process Audit Services Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led in the field of process audit services, with predictions of future growth. The report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, as well as the Middle East and Africa in its examination of the process audit services market.

