Management System Certification Market Set To Reach $41.01 Billion By 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Management System Certification Market Through 2025?In recent times, the market size for the management system certification has experienced significant expansion. The market, which presently stands at $30.7 billion in 2024, is projected to increase to $32.68 billion by 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. Factors such as increased regard for regulatory requirements for certification, better environmental performance, importance placed on occupational health and safety, and the escalating intricacy of supply chains have significantly contributed to its growth in the historic period.

The market size for the management system certification is predicted to experience robust growth in the upcoming years. It is forecasted to reach $41.01 billion in 2029, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The anticipated growth during the projected period is attributed to the necessity for greater information security, the growing global scale of businesses, heightened consumer awareness, and demand for eco-friendly products, along with stakeholder pressure for certification and competitive edge through certification. Dominant trends in the projected period encompass AI and automation integration, utilization of blockchain for transparency and traceability, and remote and virtual auditing, alongside the rising use of digital tools and technologies, integration of management systems, and the amplified adoption of remote audit technologies.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Management System Certification Market?

The escalating prevalence of data breaches is anticipated to drive the expansion of the management system certification market. Data breaches, involving unauthorized admittance to confidential or sensitive data such as financial records, intellectual property, or personal details, are on the rise due to the changing strategies of cybercriminals and the vulnerabilities exposed by remote work settings. Implementing a management system certification can drastically improve an organization's capacity to deter and control data breaches by forming a robust structure for managing information security risks and applying sufficient security controls. For example, the Identity Resource Theft Center, an American non-profit organization, reported that in November 2023, the number of data breaches reached 2,116, surpassing the previous annual record of 1,862 breaches in 2021. Thus, the escalating prevalence of data breaches is spurring the expansion of the management system certification market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Management System Certification Market?

Major players in the Management System Certification include:

. SGS SA

. Bureau Veritas Group

. Eurofins Scientific Group

. DEKRA Group

. Intertek Group

. TÜV SÜD Group

. TÜV Rheinland Group

. Underwriters Laboratories Group

. DNV GL Group

. Technischer Überwachungsverein Nord Group

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Management System Certification Market In The Future?

Leading firms in the management system certification market are leveraging artificial intelligence methods to secure a competitive advantage. AI can process and analyze extensive data from multiple sources to detect trends, patterns, and irregularities. Detailed analysis through AI can enable certification bodies and organizations to optimize their certification procedures, pinpoint areas for enhancement, and make informed decisions based on data. For example, BSI, a business solutions firm based in the UK, promoted responsible AI management in January 2024 with a bundle of measures aimed at helping organizations implement AI safely. This initiative offers certification to an innovative management system designed specifically for the secure, responsible, and safe utilization of Artificial Intelligence (AI) throughout society. The initiative, which aligns with the recent international management system standards for AI (BS ISO/IEC 42001), aids organizations in responsibly using AI. It addresses issues such as opaque automatic decision-making, the application of machine learning, and continuous learning.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Management System Certification Market

The management system certification market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Certification Type: Product Certification, Management System Certification

2) By Service Type: Certification And Verification, Training And Business Assurance

3) By Application: Quality Management Systems, Occupational Health And Safety, Information Security And Information Technology (IT), Cyber Security, Food And Safety, Environmental Management, Other Applications

4) By Vertical: Consumer Goods And Retail, Agriculture And Food, Chemicals, Construction And Infrastructure, Energy And Power, Industrial And Manufacturing, Mining, Oil And Gas And Petroleum, Public, Other Verticals

Subsegments:

1) By Product Certification: Safety Certification, Quality Certification, Environmental Certification, Others

2) By Management System Certification: ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO 22000, ISO 50001, Others

Global Management System Certification Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, the top region in the Management System Certification market was Asia-Pacific. According to the report, the regions examined are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. The Asia-Pacific region is predicted to witness significant growth.

