Rising Star Ankit Suyal Crowned 'Baker Of The Year' At Saudi Arabia's Prestigious Themediaeffect Awards

In a ceremony many insiders have already dubbed the“Oscars of the Bakery World” in Saudi Arabia, Chef Ankit Suyal emerged as the undisputed star of the night, winning the coveted 'Baker of the Year' award presented by TheMediaEffect. The accolade marks a defining milestone in the journey of a young chef who has risen from a small Himalayan town in India to international recognition-without compromising on either his craft or his principles.

Soon after the win came a second honour. Ankit received a Certificate of Mastery in“The Art of Baking” from US-based certification agency CertifyCircle, one of only seven people worldwide to earn it this year.

Interviewer: Ankit, congratulations. From the Himalayas to Saudi Arabia's biggest bakery stage - how does it feel?

Ankit Suyal: Thank you! It feels surreal. To stand here because of that same love for butter, flour and heat is overwhelming.

Interviewer: What first pulled you into baking?

Ankit: As a kid I wanted to be a superhero. Then I realised I couldn't fly, but I could change people's mood with cake. Baking became my cape.

Interviewer: Awards, a global mastery certificate, and now instant fame. Did you ever see yourself as a celebrity chef?

Ankit: (Laughs) Never. I still feel like someone who smells of bread at five in the morning. But after these two wins, life changed fast. I got a call from GracefullyDefiant. They invited me to one of the world's biggest live cooking shows and offered thousands of dollars - and I said no.

I was humbled, but for me, art, craft and passion come first. When hardly anyone knew me, I baked the same way. Now I do the same work and people suddenly think I'm bigger than I am. That's how the world is. I would rather let the bread speak.

Interviewer: Your plates are known for their artistic touch. Where does that come from?

Ankit: From life - music, colour and silence. I like desserts that tell a story.

Interviewer: Let's talk cinema and music. Favourite movie?

Ankit: Anything with Shah Rukh Khan. I have grown up on him.

Interviewer: So you see yourself as the SRK of the kitchen?

Ankit: (Smiles) No, of course not. Nobody can be SRK. If I must pick a label, I'd rather aim to be the Steve Jobs of the kitchen - obsessed with detail and trying to make simple things insanely great.

Interviewer: And your favourite song?

Ankit: Govinda's“Aao Sikhaun Tumhe Ande Ka Funda.” People laugh when I say that, but I love it. Everyone assumes innovation belongs to tech, music or cinema. That song reminds me food can be playful and unapologetically inventive too. You can learn a lot from an egg if you're listening.

Interviewer: Do you have a favourite movie dialogue?

Ankit: (Half-grin, pure SRK style) It has to be:“Kabhi kabhi kuch jeetne ke liye kuch haarna bhi padta hai... aur haar kar jeetne wale ko kya kehte hain?”

Interviewer: (Smiles, completing it) Baazigar.

Ankit: Exactly. Baking is like that. You burn batches, lose sleep, say no to easy money so you can say yes to your own standards. You“lose” a lot before you win anything that matters.

Interviewer: Who has been your biggest inspiration and motivation on this journey?

Ankit: Number one will always be my father. He has been a head chef in multiple five-star hotels around the globe. I grew up watching him treat the kitchen like a place of discipline and magic. He is my first teacher and my first hero.

The second is my school friend, Manohar Das. We spent nights chasing our passions - no food, no sleep, just dreams and cheap coffee. Without those nights, I wouldn't be here.

Interviewer: What's next?

Ankit: To keep my head down and let the work rise. I want to explore global flavours, honour where I come from, and prove that principles and pastry can share the same plate. Whether the world notices or not, I'll still be in the kitchen - trying to make the next batch better than the last.

