LETWESAF Introduces Radar-Based Camping Security Alarm Designed To Detect Threats Beyond Visible Range

Up to 50% Off During Black Friday & Cyber Monday; New Camo Collection Available

NEWYORK-As outdoor activities continue to rise across the United States, Canada, and Australia, is introducing a new radar-based approach to campsite and perimeter awareness with the launch of its LETWESAF Camping Radar Security Alarm. The announcement comes as campers, farmers, and RV travelers increasingly seek reliable ways to detect nearby movement-particularly at night or in low-visibility conditions where traditional cameras and infrared sensors often fall short. In many environments, visibility is limited and sounds can be misleading, leaving users unsure of what's approaching. LETWESAF aims to fill this gap with radar technology engineered to detect movement that other tools can't see.

Who LETWESAF Is

Founded by engineers and outdoor explorers, LETWESAF was created to make outdoor safety rely on foresight, not luck. To address the limitations of camera- and infrared-based devices, the company developed a 24 GHz radar-powered alarm supported by AI analysis, capable of detecting movement through fog, heavy rain, snow, and darkness. The device maintains reliable coverage through tents, bushes, and light obstacles, providing an early-warning perimeter for campsites, RVs, cabins, rural properties, and equipment zones-all without Wi-Fi, apps, or cloud connectivity.







“LETWESAF is about freedom, fun, and safety-so we can enjoy every adventure outdoors without limits,” said Ethan Z. Parker, Founder of LETWESAF.“Our broader mission is to bring radar technology into everyday civilian life.”

What Problem LETWESAF Solves: Seeing What Others Can't

Traditional motion sensors and cameras lose reliability once visibility drops, a major factor in many outdoor incidents.

The LETWESAF Camping Radar Security Alarm is built to close that gap. Its radar-based motion detection operates consistently in all weather conditions and all lighting levels, establishing a private perimeter and sending instant alerts when movement enters the monitored area. Whether set beside a tent deep in the woods, next to an RV on a quiet roadside, or around equipment on farmland, it helps users stay aware well before anything gets close.







Why LETWESAF Is Trusted

LETWESAF's reliability comes from its technical foundation and its focus on real-world conditions. Unlike traditional cameras and infrared sensors, which often fail in fog, rain, or darkness, LETWESAF's radar system detects movement through tents, bushes, and light obstacles, giving users early awareness where other tools fall short.

Its detection zones can be customized to match the environment, reducing false alarms while ensuring no real threat goes unnoticed. Designed to withstand dust, mud, heavy rain, and snow, the device is rugged enough for extended trips and unpredictable weather. Fully offline and easy to deploy, it delivers instant alerts without relying on apps, Wi-Fi, or cloud connectivity-a major advantage for off-grid camping, backcountry travel, or remote farmland.

For larger setups, LETWESAF supports multiple detectors to create a layered 3D perimeter, allowing families, campers, and property owners to establish professional-grade security around tents, RVs, backyards, or equipment zones. The result is a solution that combines advanced radar technology with practical, real-world usability-trusted wherever safety matters most.







Key Features of the LETWESAF Camping Radar Security Alarm



Advanced 24 GHz Radar Alarm: Provides stable motion detection in rain, fog, dust, snow, and extreme temperatures, ensuring constant protection even when visibility drops.

Penetration Detection & Precision Zoning: Detects movement through tents and light obstacles to eliminate blind spots. Adjustable detection zones and an 800-meter receiver range allow flexible perimeter setups.

Fully Offline, Portable & Rechargeable: No apps or network connections are required. Lightweight, simple to install, and capable of running up to 36 hours per charge-ideal for off-grid camping or multi-day RV trips.

Rugged Weatherproof Design (IP66): Built for demanding outdoor environments and long-term reliability.

Expandable Six-Layer Security System: Supports up to six detectors for customized 360-degree coverage around campsites or property. Versatile for Outdoor and Everyday Use: Suitable for camping, farmland, cabins, backyards, and other personal outdoor zones. Combines advanced radar precision with user-friendly operation.

LETWESAF Launches Camo Collection with Black Friday Deals

Building on its trusted technology, LETWESAF has expanded its Camping Radar Security Alarm lineup with a new Camo Collection. The camouflage design blends seamlessly with tents, backpacks, and other outdoor gear, offering users a low-profile, practical option for their adventures.

To celebrate the release, LETWESAF is offering up to 50% off during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotion. The limited-time offer applies to select products on the company's official website, giving campers, RV travelers, and outdoor enthusiasts a chance to experience enhanced safety at a discounted price.







About LETWESAF

LETWESAF is a technology company specializing in radar-based security solutions for outdoor and everyday protection. Founded by engineers and explorers, the brand is dedicated to advancing radar applications that bring real-time awareness and peace of mind to users worldwide.

At LETWESAF, true safety isn't about creating fear-it's about sensing before it happens. For more details, visit letwesa or follow LETWESAF on social media:

Facebook: LETWESAF

Instagram: @letwesaf

YouTube: @letwesaf