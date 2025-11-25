Bright Minds Biosciences To Present At Piper Sandler 37Th Annual Healthcare Conference And 2025 AES Annual Meeting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Minds Biosciences, Inc. (“Bright Minds,”“BMB” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: DRUG), a pioneering company focused on developing highly selective 5-HT2 agonists for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming events:

EVENT: Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference DATE: Wednesday, December 3, 2025 TIME: 11:30am ET EVENT: 2025 American Epilepsy Society Annual Meeting – Scientific Exhibit Session DATE: Sunday, December 7, 2025 TIME: 2pm – 5pm ET

About Bright Minds Biosciences

Bright Minds Biosciences is a biotechnology company developing innovative treatments for patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. Our pipeline includes novel compounds targeting key receptors in the brain to address conditions with high unmet medical need, including epilepsy, depression, and other CNS disorders. Bright Minds is focused on delivering breakthrough therapies that can transform patients' lives.

Bright Minds Biosciences has developed a unique platform of highly selective serotonergic agonists exhibiting selectivity at different serotonergic receptors. This has provided a rich portfolio of NCE programs within neurology and psychiatry.

