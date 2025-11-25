Bright Minds Biosciences To Present At Piper Sandler 37Th Annual Healthcare Conference And 2025 AES Annual Meeting
|EVENT:
|Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference
|DATE:
|Wednesday, December 3, 2025
|TIME:
|11:30am ET
|EVENT:
|2025 American Epilepsy Society Annual Meeting – Scientific Exhibit Session
|DATE:
|Sunday, December 7, 2025
|TIME:
|2pm – 5pm ET
About Bright Minds Biosciences
Bright Minds Biosciences is a biotechnology company developing innovative treatments for patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. Our pipeline includes novel compounds targeting key receptors in the brain to address conditions with high unmet medical need, including epilepsy, depression, and other CNS disorders. Bright Minds is focused on delivering breakthrough therapies that can transform patients' lives.
Bright Minds Biosciences has developed a unique platform of highly selective serotonergic agonists exhibiting selectivity at different serotonergic receptors. This has provided a rich portfolio of NCE programs within neurology and psychiatry.
Contact Information
Investor Relations
Lisa M. Wilson
T: 212-452-2793
E: ...
