New Year's Eve In Dubai: Best Spots To Watch Burj Khalifa Fireworks For Free

Burj Park is the only paid viewing spot in Downtown Dubai this New Year's Eve, with adult tickets priced at Dh997.50. All other areas around Burj Khalifa remain free, with several public viewing zones opening across the district for anyone who wants to watch the fireworks without a ticket.



Here is everything you need to know about New Year's Eve Burj Khalifa fireworks.

What is free for the public this year?

Downtown Dubai will have free, first-come-first-served public viewing areas across Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard and surrounding streets.

Visitors can watch the Burj Khalifa fireworks, the light and laser show, and the larger multi point production without buying a ticket.

LED screens will be placed across the boulevard to show the live show for people who cannot get close to the front.

No tickets or badges are needed for the free zones.

Where are the free public viewing gates?

Access will be controlled by gates. Once an area reaches full capacity, it will close.

Public viewing gates



Gate 1: Boulevard Heights

Gate 2: Burj Vista

Gate 3: Emaar Square

Gate 4: Former Address Boulevard

Gate 5: Fountain Views

Gate 6: Address Downtown Gate 7: Vida Dubai Mall

What time should I arrive for free public viewing on New Year's Eve?

Plan to reach Downtown before 4pm. Road closures have historically begun between 3pm and 4pm, depending on crowd levels. After closures start, you cannot drive into Downtown.

Can I bring food and drinks to the free areas?

Yes, food and non-alcoholic drinks are allowed. Outside food is not allowed inside Burj Park but is fine in public viewing zones.

Will RTA provide public buses?

RTA typically runs free shuttle buses every New Year's Eve to manage crowds. These usually run between Downtown and nearby metro stations or designated parking lots. Final confirmation will be announced closer to the date. Visitors should keep checking RTA updates.

What about Dubai Metro?

While the timing of the Dubai Metro is to be annouced near the event, last year the Metro and Tram operated non-stop for over 43 hours to manage crowds. The Metro runs from 5am on December 31 to the end of January 1, while the Tram runs from 6am on December 31 to 1am on January 2.

However, stations may close temporarily depending on capacity. Burj Khalifa Dubai Mall station is the closest stop.

Where can I park for free public viewing?

Parking is on a first-come basis before 4pm only.

Available public parking includes:



Fashion Parking

Grand Parking, Junction 01 MBR

Boulevard Underground Parking P1, P2, P3

Cinema Parking

Zabeel Parking

Fountain Views Parking

Emaar Square Parking

Boulevard Plaza Parking Souk Al Bahar

Once closures begin, no more cars will be allowed into Downtown.

What is the paid option at Burj Park?

Burj Park offers the only ticketed New Year's Eve viewing zone with uninterrupted views of Burj Khalifa.

Ticket prices



Adults: Dh997.50 (VAT inclusive)

Kids aged 5 to 12: Dh 577.5 Under 5: Free (with a reserved access badge)

Tickets are available online only.



Guaranteed front row view of the fireworks and laser show

Live performances with a Bollywood theme

Food trucks and stalls

Kids workshops

Colour-coded badges for smooth entry Shuttle access from Al Wasl Club or Meydan parking

What do Burj Park ticket holders get?What is new this year at Burj Park?

A Bollywood-themed collaboration with Frontstage, part of Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chilies Entertainment, is set to entertain visitors. This is available only at Burj Park, not in the free areas.

When can Burj Park ticket holders enter?

Gates open at 12pm on December 31. Re-entry is not allowed once you leave.

Where do I collect my Burj Park badge?

Badges must be collected between December 26 and December 30, no later than 11pm.

Collection points



Dubai Mall, Ground Floor, opposite Café Nero Dubai Hills Mall, Ground Floor, The Storm Coaster

There will be no badge collection on December 31.

Where should families with strollers enter Burj Park?

Gate 2 on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard has been assigned for this purpose. Strollers will be confiscated if you try to enter from other gates.

Are hotels part of the Downtown access plan?

Guests with bookings at EMAAR hotels and hotel restaurants will receive badges and wristbands for access. This applies to Armani Hotel Dubai, Address Downtown, Address Dubai Mall, Address Sky View, Palace Downtown, and Vida Dubai Mall. Guests must collect badges by December 30.

Can Dubai Mall visitors watch the show?

Dubai Mall remains open with free general access. People with restaurant reservations facing the promenade will get badges and wristbands for prime viewing areas. General mall visitors can stay inside the mall, watch the atmosphere, dine, and join celebrations indoors.

Where will the New Year's Eve show take place?

The full event stretches across:



Burj Khalifa façade

Burj Khalifa lake

Dubai Mall promenade

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard Downtown Dubai public viewing areas

The production includes fireworks, lasers, floating platforms, aerial acts and live performers.



No weapons

No illegal substances

No alcohol

No glass containers

No fireworks

No drones or tripods unless pre approved

No pets

No large flags or banners

No outside food inside Burj Park Smoking only in designated areas

What items are not allowed?What happens after midnight?

RTA will reopen roads gradually based on crowd movement. Shuttle buses - for badge holders only - will resume to Al Wasl Club and Meydan.