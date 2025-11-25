Russia Broadens Crypto-Linked Investment Access

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Moscow has moved to ease restrictions on investments tied to digital assets by announcing that major fund managers will be permitted to purchase derivatives linked to cryptocurrencies from early next year. Under this policy shift, the Bank of Russia plans to amend regulations in the first quarter of the upcoming year to allow capital-management firms, previously barred, to engage in futures and options referencing digital currencies.

The initiative marks a departure from earlier policy built around tightly defined access for“specially qualified” investors under a three-year pilot programme unveiled in March, which required individuals to hold over 100 million rubles in securities or earn above 50 million rubles annually. Deputy Finance Minister Ivan Chebeskov confirmed the government is also considering scrapping the“superqual” status entirely, a label proposed for crypto-investors under previous drafts.

The timing aligns with a broader regulatory realignment in which Moscow is both cautioning on crypto risks and expanding permissible use-cases. Earlier this year the central bank issued guidance emphasising that direct cryptocurrency holdings carry significant risk even as it proposed a stepped investment regime for qualified entities. Meanwhile legislators had sanctioned the use of crypto-assets for certain cross-border payments and legalised mining operations in July of last year.

Significant players in the Russian financial sector are already positioning themselves for the shift. Sberbank, the country's largest lender by assets, reported it had raised 1.3 billion rubles through crypto derivative offerings in recent months and signalled plans to expand the business line further.

Market watchers interpret the regulatory loosening as part of a dual strategy: fostering new sources of capital amid constraints from sanctions, while maintaining supervisory controls on the evolving digital-asset ecosystem.“Allowing derivatives tied to cryptocurrencies is a big step-Russian funds were previously excluded,” said one analyst at a Moscow-based brokerage. At the same time, the analyst warned that“the oversight framework remains immature and the risks of liquidity, valuation and sanctions remain.”

Critics caution that letting traditional investment firms access crypto-linked instruments could raise systemic vulnerabilities. The European Union has recently targeted stablecoin-linked Russian entities under sanctions, and anti-money-laundering regulators flagged the region as high-risk, particularly in flows tied to offshore crypto trading.

Regulators in Moscow underline that the institutional gateway is intended to provide a controlled environment. The Bank of Russia's earlier proposal for an experimental legal regime limited participation to investors meeting strict asset or income thresholds and required intermediaries to ensure transparency of transactions. It did not allow cryptocurrencies to be used as payment for goods and services.

As the investment window broadens, industry participants expect asset management firms to bring structured products to market, linking outcomes to benchmark crypto indices rather than direct holdings of tokens.“Derivatives give firms a means to hedge and gain exposure without custody of coins,” noted a fund-manager in Moscow. However, he added that regulatory clarity on taxation, disclosure, and cross-border transfers is still lacking.

The government's removal of the“superqual” status could widen the investor base further, allowing mid-sized firms and high-net-worth individuals access to asset classes previously off-limits. This move may increase competition, as offshore platforms draw new Russian clients frustrated by domestic restrictions.

At the same time, the expanded framework raises questions about how Russia's risk-management infrastructure will evolve. The central bank has repeatedly warned that cryptocurrencies remain speculative and not backed by the state; ongoing amendments to legislation will need to address issues of market integrity, investor protection and sanctions compliance.

