Chitrangda Singh: 2025 Has Been About Saying Yes To Stories That Scare Me A Little, Challenge Me A Lot

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Actress Chitrangda Singh says the year has been defined by choosing stories that push her out of her comfort zone, admitting that the year 2025 for her has been about saying yes to projects that“scare” her a“little” and“challenge” her“a lot.”

Reflecting on playing these range of characters in 2025, Chitrangda said:“I wanted my work to feel honest again, whether it's a big commercial film like Housefull 5 or an intense character piece like Parikrama to now a crime thriller like Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders.”

“2025 has been about saying yes to stories that scare me a little and challenge me a lot.

For Chitrangda, 2025 has been a“dream year”.

Explaining why, she said:“Its feels like a dream year as an actor, especially to be able to work with directors from different schools of cinema. I feel like I'm finally playing to my full strength as an actor, and more importantly, reclaiming the kind of career I always wanted to build.”

The actress was seen in Housefull 5, a comedy thriller directed by Tarun Mansukhani. It marks the fifth installment of the Housefull franchise.

The film features an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangda Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Nikitin Dheer and Johnny Lever.

A murder mystery comedy, the film follows multiple imposters who claim to be the son of a recently deceased billionaire as they compete for his fortune while aboard a luxury cruise ship.

Alongside that, Chitrangda continued to expand her artistic footprint with Parikrama, an art-house drama which is directed by Goutam Ghose. It also stars Marco Leonardi and Cristina Donadio. And now, on the other end of the spectrum, comes Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, her upcoming Netflix project where she dives into a complex and gritty role.

She will also be seen with Salman Khan in“Battle Of Galwan”. The film, which is based on real-life events, has deep roots in military history.