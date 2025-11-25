Is Dubai's Al Nasr Leisureland Closing For Renovation? Here's What We Know

For decades, the Al Nasr Leisureland has stood at Oud Metha, as a center of attraction for youngsters and adults alike. With one of the first ice-rinks in the country, an arcade, a bowling alley and an outdoor waterpark, the destination has also hosted some of the best stage shows since it opened its doors in 1979. However, regular users of the leisureland have now been informed that the destination is closing for renovation for the next few months.

“I was trying to book skating classes for my children for the winter break when I was told that the ice rink will be closed in December for renovation,” said Dubai resident Alisha Mohammed.“It was quite a disappointment for us because this skating rink was one of the most economical options for us.”

When a Khaleej Times reporter visited the site on Monday, front desk staff informed about the impending closure by the end of the month.“The entire facility will be closed for renovation,” said one staff, who was not authorised to speak to media.“This means everything including the ice rink, the bowling alley, the arcade and the outdoor fruit park will be closed.”

Inaugurated on October 10, 1979, the leisureland is located on a 48-acre site next to Al Nasr Football Club and sports facility. The sports club underwent extensive extension in 2019 and in its place now stands the Al Maktoum Stadium, which can accommodate over 15,000 spectators.

Extensive work

A notice pinned up at the desk shows that the last day for ice rink to operate will be on Saturday, November 29, from 4pm to 6pm, when only half the rink will be available. Starting Sunday, the ice rink will be closed.

When asked when the facility will reopen, the staff said it was hard to give a date.“The renovation will be quite extensive,” said the person.“This facility has been running for a long time so there is a bit of work to be done. So, we are not able to say when the facility will reopen.”

Khaleej Times has reached out to the management of the facility for a statement. The official Al Nasr Leisureland website is no longer functional, and the domain name has been listed as available for purchase.

For many long-time UAE residents, the closure feels like the end of an era.“I used to study at a school close to the leisureland and a large part of my childhood was spent at the facility,” said Mohammed Iqbal.

“I used to go with my friends for skating and bowling there. It was our favorite hangout spot. For the last few years, I sent my children for summer camp there because it was so economical. Although I am happy that the facility will be upgraded, a part of me is sad because I have so many memories tied to the place.”