SEC To Discuss Crypto Privacy And Surveillance At Roundtable

On December 15, 2025, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commissio (SEC) will host a critical public roundtable on financial surveillance and privacy, to be hosted by its Crypto Task Force, in person at the headquarters of the SEC in Washington, D.C., and by webcast for those who wish to attend remotely.

Background and Context

This session is one of a series of meetings the SEC initiated in early 2025 in order to collect feedback on crypto regulation in the industry. Surveillance and privacy take the place of previous roundtables on trading, custody, tokenization, and DeFi, and these two issues demonstrate the intent of the SEC to address some of the most delicate and technically complicated problems in the crypto field.

What the SEC Wants to Explore

The most recent privacy enhancement tools lie at the center of the debate: non-custodial wallets, mixers, privacy coins, and other cryptographic technologies assist users in preserving financial anonymity. The SEC seeks to know how these tools may contradict its regulatory ambitions or complement them, especially in the field of anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorism financing (CTF). The Commission is also interested in investigating the extent of visibility of data and transactions that regulators require to maintain market integrity without compromising the core privacy rights.

The Regulatory Balancing Act

The dilemma that faces the SEC is also apparent: how can they balance technological innovation and enforcement realities? Commissioner Hester M. Peirce made a statement in recent times, emphasizing the importance of privacy tools, because they give people the power to decide when and with whom to disclose sensitive data. Privacy, however, is a two-sided sword, as on one hand, it may preserve the autonomy of individuals, and on the other hand, it can also be abused by the malicious actors. How the SEC believes it can thread that needle may be illuminated by the roundtable.

Stakeholder Stakes and Implications

There is potential to this roundtable: crypto developers may give better direction to reduce regulatory risk in the construction of privacy-first protocols, service providers may build a picture of what compliance would mean in the construction of privacy tools, and investors may see the implications in the social perception of privacy-focused assets. The interest of civil society and privacy advocates are also not uninvolved: the position of the SEC may leave a precedent of the application of financial observation to decentralized situations.

Potential Outcomes

Although this is not a rulemaking, the SEC can use the discussion to indicate its policy agenda. It may result in a white paper, a call to public comment, and even draft guidance. On the other hand, the Commission may be more inclined to like a stricter control and set a better standard on traceability as well as the sharing of data. In any direction, the roundtable is likely to influence the SEC in an orientation over privacy and transparency during the digital-asset age.

