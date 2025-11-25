Amway Espring Water Purifier Pro Awarded The World Record Certification For Outstanding Product

MENAFN - GetNews) On September 15, 2025, the UK headquarters of the World Record Certification Limited(WRCA) officially announced in Shanghai, China that the Amway eSpring Water Purifier Pro had successfully won the title of "World's Outstanding Water Purifier That Reduces Over 170 Types of Contaminants" by virtue of its excellent ability to filter out more than 170 kinds of pollutants. This achievement marks a global breakthrough of the Amway water purification equipment brand in the field of water purification technology.







Leading the Global Health and Wellness Industry, Amway has always taken "technological innovation to safeguard family drinking water health" as its core and deeply focused on meeting the demands of the water purification sector for years. Relying on its professional R&D team and technological accumulation, Amway continues to explore in the field of water purification equipment. The eSpring Water Purifier launched by the brand has always been manufactured to strict standards. This time, the eSpring Water Purifier Pro's acquisition of the world record certification further consolidates the brand's leading technological position in the high-end water purification market.







According to reports, the eSpring Water Purifier Pro is equipped with the“Dual-Chamber Photonic Purification Technology,” which combines an activated-carbon filtration chamber with a deep-UV sterilization chamber. This synergy enables the effective removal of more than 170 types of contaminants, including traditional pollutants such as heavy metals like lead and mercury; emerging contaminants such as microplastics, persistent organic pollutants, antibiotics, and endocrine disruptors; as well as various bacteria, viruses, and other microbial pollutants.

This performance far exceeds the typical removal range of most household water purifiers in the industry. The World Record Certification was granted based on these authoritative test results, in accordance with WRCA's definition criteria for the“World Outstanding Certification,” completing the certification review for this achievement.













As a global authoritative record certification body, the World Record Certification Limited (WRCA) is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. It is a world-renowned authoritative organization for world record certification, dedicated to identifying unique achievements in global fields such as culture, nature and technology, and promoting the dissemination and exchange of the diversity of human civilization.

In recent years, WRCA has been continuously expanding its certification scope in the field of people's livelihood consumption-from kitchen appliances to water purification equipment. Its certification results have gradually become an important reference for consumers to understand the core performance of products. The certification of Amway eSpring Water Purifier Pro this time not only makes its water purification technology known to more people through a global platform, but also sets a development orientation of "creating records with technological strength" for the household water purification industry. It further promotes more enterprises to focus on core technological innovation, ultimately benefiting the drinking water health of families around the world.

(Released by WRCA UK Headquarters on October 23, 2025)