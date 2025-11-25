Spectators' Guidelines For Formula 1 QATAR AIRWAYS QATAR GRAND PRIX 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As the Formula 1 season nears its thrilling conclusion, the Lusail International Circuit (LIC) prepares to host the FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS QATAR GRAND PRIX 2025 from November 28 to 30.

This penultimate round of the championship promises an unforgettable fusion of high speed racing action and world class entertainment, featuring the return of the F1 Sprint race, the thrilling FIA Formula 2 Championship, the Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East, and more, all under LIC's iconic floodlights.

Stay Connected with the LIC Apps

LIC App: Download our LIC app from the App Store or Google Play to enhance your Formula 1 experience.

The app serves as your digital guide to reaching and finding your parking zones and navigating through the venue. It features a comprehensive FAQs section covering venue timings, weekend track schedule and more.

Lusail Tickets App: You can access your mobile tickets through the Lusail Tickets App on the App Store or Google Play, where you can view your tickets and find event information, competition schedules, venue navigation, and important notices. As part of LIC's sustainability initiatives, this digital ticketing system promotes paperless entry to minimize environmental impact.

LIC Gate Opening Times

Lusail International Circuit will open its gates to the public at the following times:

● Friday - 12:00 PM to 10:00 PM

● Saturday - 01:30 PM to 10:45 PM

● Sunday - 12:00 PM to 10:00 PM

After gate closure, the venue will remain open for the concerts. However, please note that the Fan Zone will close at:

● Friday - 09:45 PM

● Saturday - 10:00 PM

● Sunday - 09:45 PM

Navigating to the Circuit

The LIC App serves as your digital guide to reaching and exploring the venue. Its immersive 3D map provides real time navigation, where you can explore the venue through detailed 3D models of key landmarks, locate F&B outlets, merchandise stores, and special events.

Additionally, the bilingual Digital Event Map offers cloud based navigation with real time wayfinding, personalized routes, and easy access to all on site attractions, enhancing the overall digital fan experience.

Private Cars: For those driving to the circuit, the #QatarGP Event Map will direct you to optimal parking zones based on your grandstand location and allows you to save your parking spot for easy reference. VIP ticket holders can locate their exclusive entrances and dedicated shuttle services, ensuring you don't miss out on any experiences during the race weekend. Stay informed about route changes and access the latest venue updates throughout your journey.

Metro: The modern Doha Metro system will serve as the backbone of your journey, with the Red Line connecting the city center to Lusail QNB Station. FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS QATAR GRAND PRIX 2025 ticket holders can get a complimentary 3-Day Pass valid for unlimited journeys on Doha Metro & Lusail Tram from 28 November to 30 November 2025.

Redemptions can be made at the goldclub office at any Doha Metro stations or the ticket office in selected Lusail Tram stations. Terms and conditions apply. For the race weekend, Doha Metro & Lusail Tram services have been specially extended as the following: \

● Friday - 09:00 AM to 01:30 AM

● Saturday - 05:00 AM to 01:30 AM

● Sunday - 05:00 AM to 02:30 AM

From the station, complimentary shuttle services ensure a seamless transition to the circuit gates. The majority of fan transit vehicles will be electric, both inside and outside the circuit, with EVs for VVIP shuttles.

Once arrived to QNB Lusail Metro station the bus service will operate with the following timings:

● Friday - 11:45 AM to 01:00 AM

● Saturday - 01:15 PM to 01:00 AM

● Sunday - 11:45 AM to 02:00 AM

Taxi/Ride share: For those preferring more flexibility, Karwa and Uber offer a convenient drop off point at the venue, while only Karwa will be available for leaving the circuit.

Security & Entry Procedures

All attendees must pass through security checks upon arrival. Review the prohibited items list before arriving to avoid confiscation. Ensure your mobile phone is charged with sufficient data as QR code tickets must be displayed at venue gates and grandstand entry points. It is important to note that no re entry will be allowed once you leave the security venue perimeter.

Concert Access

All valid ticket holders can access the post race concerts, taking place in a dedicated concert arena accessible through the Fan Zone. Concert Gates Opening timings are:

● Friday at 08:30 PM

● Saturday at 08:30 PM

● Sunday at 08:00 PM

Performances begin approximately half an hour after race events. Follow venue signage and staff directions to concert areas. This year's lineup features multi award winning British singer Seal on Friday, Algerian music legend Cheb Khaled on Saturday, and global rock legends Metallica on Sunday to close the weekend.

Fan Zone

The revamped Fan Zone features a completely reimagined immersive and interactive experience, combining entertainment, culture, and education in one dynamic space. Highlights include the LEGO“Build The Thrill” Experience making its Middle East debut, where fans can build mini LEGO F1 cars and explore a LEGO-themed pitlane; an expanded Family Zone with fun-filled activities for all ages; a Qatar Cultural Area celebrating Qatari heritage through traditional performances, Ardha shows, Arabic coffee and dates, and craft showcases like pottery, Sadu weaving, henna, and calligraphy; official F1 activations such as Sim Racing, LED Pitstop Challenge, Driver Selfie Station, and DJ Podium; immersive experiences like the“This is F1 4D” cinematic show, Blast Lane wind tunnel, and virtual pit tours; and Sustainability Zones with engaging educational activities including the F1 Genius Dome, Green Arena cycling competition, and Gallery of Second Life art exhibition from recycled materials.

Additionally, the new Sensory Room, developed in collaboration with experts from Qatar Foundations Pre University Education Specialized Schools provides a calm and inclusive space for guests with sensory sensitivities.

Comfort and Convenience

Days remain warm during November while evenings can turn surprisingly cool, making light layers your best friend. Be sure to wear comfortable shoes and stay hydrated with free drinking water available on site.

The circuit offers numerous amenities, including a diverse range of food and beverage options that cater to all tastes and dietary requirements, with healthy and lower impact food options available in the Fan Zone.

Shading is provided for all grandstands seating areas, and the venue emphasizes sustainability through initiatives like 100% recycled (rPET) bottles, upcycled event banners, Wa'hab food donation program, 100% recycled paper for printing, undated staff uniforms for reuse, BioBins for composting food waste, restriction of avoidable single-use plastics, and a 1.23 MegaWatt rooftop solar array powering the site. The circuit's commitment to accessibility means all fans can enjoy the excitement.

What to Bring

Your ticket app and valid ID are essential, and comfortable walking shoes. The circuit operates largely cashless, so ensure you have your bank cards ready. Power banks are permitted (one per person) to keep your devices charged throughout the day.

See you soon

Whether you're a seasoned F1 fan or experiencing the sport for the first time, the FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS QATAR GRAND PRIX 2025 promises an extraordinary weekend where hearts truly race. As the penultimate round of the championship, every point counts, ensuring edge-of-your-seat action from lights out to the checkered flag, including the high-intensity F1 Sprint on Saturday and support races like the FIA Formula 2 Championship and Porsche Carrera Cup. For the latest updates and information, download the official Lusail International Circuit (LIC) App or visit the F1 website. Welcome to a weekend where tradition meets technology, and racing history awaits under the desert stars.