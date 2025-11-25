Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sheikha Moza Meets Syrian First Lady

2025-11-25 02:17:16
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation and Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, met today with Syrian First Lady Latifa al-Droubi, on the sidelines of the World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE) 2025. The meeting discussed co-operation between EAA Foundation and Syria in providing quality education for children and reducing out-of-school numbers. The two sides also discussed collaboration on innovation programmes to support education and empower youth. (QNA) PICTURE: Aisha al-Musallam

