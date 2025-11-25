Redcloud's CEO Floyd To Join NVIDIA, Google, Amazon, At Exclusive AI Summits In Tokyo And Doha

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedCloud Holdings plc (Nasdaq: RCT) ("RedCloud" or the "Company") the technology company behind the RedAI trading platform for businesses across Fast Moving Consumer Goods (“FMCG”) industry, today announced that CEO Justin Floyd will close out the year by participating at two prestigious global conferences in Japan and Qatar.

Floyd will join the likes of NVIDIA, Google and Amazon at exclusive AI Summits in Tokyo and Doha the FII PRIORITY Asia Summit on November 30 and December 1, 2025 in Tokyo, then return to the Middle East for World Summit AI Qatar on December 10, 2025 in Doha.

Following last week's announcement of the upcoming next-gen agentic AI experience for the RedAI product-expected to enable agent-assisted algorithmic trading of everyday products across supply chains-the Company continues to engage with the global industry and investment community around mission to build the intelligent foundation of global trade, addressing the $2Tn Global Inventory Gap1 of lost economic opportunity across the $14Bn2 global Fast Moving Consumer Goods ("FMCG") industry.

FII PRIORITY Asia Summit – Tokyo, Japan

Hosted by the FII Institute, the FII PRIORITY Asia Summit will convene global leaders from business, investment, and government to explore the theme "The New Asia" - examining how innovation, capital flows, and cross-regional collaboration are reshaping the global economy. Floyd will advocate for the importance of AI infrastructure to transform and streamline performance of the FMCG industry. The Summit brings together senior representatives from leading technology, financial, and industrial organizations across Asia, the Middle East, and beyond, offering a strategic platform for dialogue and partnership.

World Summit AI Qatar – Doha

Following the Tokyo summit, Floyd will participate in World Summit AI Qatar on December 10, 2025, joining a main stage panel discussion titled "Power, policy, and performance: Who controls the future of AI?" scheduled for 10:00am-10:40am. The global summit brings together leading figures in AI, infrastructure, policy, and investment, featuring top-level leaders from technology giants including NVIDIA, Google, Amazon, and other major global players. Floyd will assert the economic significance of AI infrastructure for the $14.6 trillion FMCG industry, with Bloomberg having built intelligent infrastructure for financial markets, Google for information and the internet. Floyd will present Intelligent infrastructure for the $14Tn global FMCG industry as one of the next big global transformational opportunities. The prestigious event is known for its exclusivity, with thousands of speaking submissions and a multi-year waiting list.

"Following the successful launch of RedCloud Arabia with our partner Kayanat at FII9 in Riyadh, these events in Tokyo and Doha represent important opportunities to deepen our engagement across Asia and the Middle East," said Justin Floyd, CEO & Co-Founder at RedCloud. "The themes of cross-regional collaboration, AI innovation, and supply chain transformation align perfectly with our mission. As we scale our AI powered product and expand our global footprint, building relationships with leaders across these dynamic markets is essential to delivering our vision of intelligent algorithmic trading for the FMCG industry."

To request a meeting with Justin Floyd at any of the events mentioned in this release, please contact event organizers directly or email RedCloud's Investor Relations team using the contact details below.

For any other inquiries related to strategic partnerships or media collaborations, please use the contact details below to arrange a follow-up.

Recent RedCloud News

The Company has made a number of recent announcements: more than doubling customer numbers year-over-year in the first half of 2025; a new joint venture in Saudi Arabia demonstrating a scalable global expansion model; a new global trade finance and payments strategy; and active engagement in the NVIDIA Connect program; and most recently a new

The Company intends that the accelerated deployment of native-AI infrastructure from NVIDIA and AWS will contribute to its next wave of innovation-directly addressing the $2Tn1 global inventory gap that exists within the estimated $14.6Tn 2 global FMCG industry-a problem the Company believes widely impacts the performance and growth of businesses across global supply chains.

About RedCloud Holdings plc

RedCloud has developed and operates the RedAI trading platform ("RedAI"), that facilitates the exchange of digitized FMCG inventory-everyday consumer supplies of fast-moving consumer goods ("FMCG") products across business supply chains. RedCloud believes its Platform solves a decades old problem of how to facilitate smarter supply-chain trade through the aggregation of market and inventory data surrounding brands, distributors and retailers in high growth consumer markets.

Through RedCloud's Platform, supply chain businesses are empowered by data driven market insights backed by artificial intelligence ("AI") to help make faster and easier business-to-business ("B2B") purchases and inventory decisions from brands and distributors by breaking down complex purchasing behaviours of large product inventory catalogues. For more information about RedCloud and its Platform, please visit and connect on Linkedin.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. When used in this press release, words such as "expect," "project," "estimate," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "seek," "forecast," "target," "predict," "may," "should," "would," "could," and "will," the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including, but not limited to, the success of the Company's participation in events, participation in the NVIDIA Connect program, successful launch into new markets, and the continued growth of the Company's customer base. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in RedCloud's described in "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements," "Item 3. Key Information – D. Risk Factors" and "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects" in RedCloud's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 16, 2025, as well as other documents filed by the Company with the SEC. RedCloud undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Information contained on, or that can be accessed through, the Company's website or any other website or any social media is expressly not incorporated by reference into and is not a part of this press release.

Footnotes:

[1] Estimated $2Tn Inventory Gap – IHL Research

[2] 2025 to 2033 Global FMCG Market TAM – Cognitive Market Research 2025

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Corporate & Media Relations

