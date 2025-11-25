Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bolsonaro’s Lawyers Attribute Ankle Monitor Incident to Health Issues

2025-11-25 08:04:02
(MENAFN) Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s supposed effort to interfere with his electronic ankle bracelet while serving house arrest has been linked to his health conditions and the effects of his medications, according to his legal team on Sunday.

Bolsonaro had previously been placed in detention following several months of house arrest, with the Supreme Court scheduled to decide on Monday whether to maintain his pre-emptive incarceration.

In September, the 70-year-old former leader received a 27-year prison sentence for attempting to overturn the outcome of Brazil’s 2022 presidential election. Bolsonaro rejects any accusations and his attorneys are appealing the ruling.

Earlier this month, Brazil’s highest court unanimously dismissed his appeal against the sentence.

The former president reportedly “suffers from concomitant illnesses that require treatment” and is taking multiple medications, including those “affecting the central nervous system,” according to a news agency, citing the submission by Bolsonaro’s lawyers to the Brazilian Supreme Court.

His legal team further noted that the combination of drugs he currently uses can cause “side effects, including altered mental status with possible mental confusion, disorientation, impaired coordination, sedation, impaired balance, hallucinations, and cognitive impairment.”

