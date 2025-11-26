Faith In Democracy Keeps Constitution Alive, Says Manipur Governor Bhalla

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Nov 26 (IANS) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has said that the resilience of the people of Manipur and their faith in democratic processes continue to reaffirm the spirit of the Constitution.

He was speaking at the observance of Constitution Day (Samvidhan Diwas) held at the Palace Auditorium of the Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS), Palace Compound.

The Governor called upon citizens of Manipur to embrace their constitutional duties, promote unity, reject violence, and protect the dignity and rights of every community in the state.

He said that from a vibrant civil society to youth-led initiatives in education, sports, arts, and entrepreneurship, Manipur demonstrates how constitutional ideals can guide a progressive and harmonious future.

Bhalla, a former Union Home Secretary, urged the people to strengthen democratic values, promote unity, and carry forward the ideals envisioned by the framers of the Constitution.

This year's observance, held under the theme“Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Swabhiman”, commemorated the day the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution of India on November 26, 1949.

As part of the ceremony, the Governor led the gathering in reading the Preamble of the Constitution, reaffirming the timeless values of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity that form the backbone of the nation.

He reflected on the remarkable journey of the Constitution's framing and the visionary leadership of the Members of the erstwhile Constituent Assembly. The Governor highlighted the role of Dr B.R. Ambedkar and other eminent members whose scholarship, clarity of thought, and commitment to democratic ideals shaped one of the world's most resilient constitutional frameworks.

Bhalla also spoke of the importance of constitutional morality, adherence to the rule of law, and the responsibility of every citizen - especially the youth - to uphold democratic values.

Former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Maharaja Leishemba Sanajaoba, several MLAs, Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel, Chief Security Advisor to the Manipur government Kuldiep Singh, senior officers, teachers and students also attended the event.