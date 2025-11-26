BSTDB President Names Number Of Approved New Projects Since Early 2025

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) has approved 25 new projects since the beginning of the year, amounting to EUR 555 million, said the BSTDB President Serhat Köksal, Trend reports.

He was addressing the 66th General Assembly of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC), held in Sofia.

Köksal pointed out that these investments support key sectors across member states, including renewable energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, agriculture, and SME development.

“BSTDB remains fully committed to advancing sustainable development and deepening regional economic cooperation. Our new corporate identity and our environmentally sustainable Headquarters mark a new era for the Bank-one of greater visibility, stronger partnerships, and enhanced delivery. With the continued support of our member states and their parliaments, we will keep expanding our impact, strengthening private-sector growth, and promoting stability and prosperity across the Black Sea region,” he added.

Addressing parliamentarians from across the region, President Köksal highlighted major institutional progress and robust regional activity. He also underlined the importance of strong parliamentary engagement and presented a landmark development for the Bank, namely the relocation to BSTDB's new sustainable Headquarters in Thessaloniki, designed according to high environmental and energy-efficiency standards. He also informed the parliamentarians about the Bank's new modernised corporate identity.

The Black Sea Trade and Development Bank is an international financial institution established by Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece, Moldova, Romania, Russia, Türkiye, and Ukraine. The BSTDB headquarters are in Thessaloniki, Greece. BSTDB supports economic development and regional cooperation by providing loans, credit lines, equity and guarantees for projects and trade financing in the public and private sectors in its member countries. The authorized capital of the Bank is EUR 3.45 billion.