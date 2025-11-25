Evolution And Galaxy Gaming Extend Merger Agreement As Acquisition Progresses Remaining Regulatory Approvals Are Anticipated In Q1 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With Mississippi approval secured, only two pre-close jurisdictions remain

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As previously announced, Galaxy Gaming, Inc.® (OTC: GLXZ) (“Galaxy” or the“Company”), the world's leading independent developer and distributor of casino table games and technology, Evolution Malta Holding Limited, a company registered in Malta (“Evolution”), and Galaga Merger Sub, Inc., a Nevada corporation and a wholly owned subsidiary of Evolution, entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the“Merger Agreement”), pursuant to which Merger Sub will be merged with and into Galaxy, with Galaxy surviving as a wholly owned subsidiary of Evolution (the“Merger”).

Evolution and Galaxy Gaming today announced that they have mutually agreed to extend the Merger Agreement“outside date” through July 17, 2026, reaffirming their mutual commitment to completing the transaction and advancing their shared vision for innovation in the gaming industry.

As part of the regulatory approval process, Evolution and Galaxy anticipate that the proposed acquisition will be approved by relevant regulatory authorities during the first quarter of 2026. With Mississippi's approval secured in November 2025, both companies will continue to work closely with regulators to satisfy the remaining required gaming approvals by certain regulatory authorities by July 17, 2026.

"We remain fully committed to completing the acquisition of Galaxy Gaming and are confident in the progress toward regulatory approvals. This extension reflects our respect for the review processes of U.S. gaming regulators, and our shared determination to bring two complementary businesses together. Galaxy Gaming's innovative products and technology will strengthen Evolution's position and enable us to deliver even greater value to our customers worldwide."

"Following close, we look forward to supporting Galaxy Gaming's operation as an independent business unit within Evolution, preserving its unique culture while leveraging our global reach and resources to accelerate growth." – Martin Carlesund, CEO Evolution AB (publ)

Matt Reback, CEO of Galaxy Gaming, added: "We are energized by the progress toward closing and the tremendous opportunities ahead. This transaction brings together two world-class, customer-focused teams and positions us to deliver exceptional experiences across both land-based and online channels. With Evolution's global reach and financial strength, Galaxy Gaming will accelerate innovation and growth while preserving the independence and identity that define our brand."

"Post-close, we will build on our proven collaboration to drive omni-channel innovation and create even greater value for our partners and players worldwide."

Upon receipt of all required gaming approvals, the Merger Agreement's closing condition with respect to such approvals will be met. Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of all other conditions, the Merger is expected to close shortly thereafter. Both companies anticipate closing promptly following regulatory approvals.

About Evolution

Evolution AB (publ) (“Evolution”) develops, produces, markets and licenses fully-integrated B2B Live Casino solutions to gaming operators. Since its inception in 2006, Evolution has developed into a leading B2B provider with 800+ operators among its customers. The group currently employs 20,500+ people in studios across Europe and in North America. The parent company is based in Sweden and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker EVO. Visit for more information. Evolution is licensed and regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority under license MGA/B2B/187/2010. Evolution is also licensed and regulated in many other jurisdictions, including the United Kingdom, Belgium, Canada, Romania, South Africa.

About Galaxy Gaming

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Galaxy Gaming (galaxygaming) develops and distributes innovative games, bonusing systems, and technology solutions to physical and online casinos worldwide. Galaxy Gaming offers games proven to perform developed by gaming experts and backed by the highest level of customer support. Galaxy Gaming Digital is the world's leading licensor of proprietary table games to the online gaming industry. Galaxy Gaming has 131 licenses worldwide, including licenses in 28 U.S. states.

