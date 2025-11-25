403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Severe floods in Thailand leave thirteen dead, millions affected
(MENAFN) Thai authorities have deployed helicopters to rescue residents and tourists trapped by severe flooding in the southern region, where at least 13 people have died and more than 2.1 million have been affected since last week, according to reports.
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment sent aircraft to Hat Yai, one of the hardest-hit areas in Songkhla province near the Malaysian border, to deliver emergency supplies and evacuate those stranded. Video footage showed helicopters dropping aid onto upper floors of submerged buildings, with many residents forced to seek refuge on rooftops.
Authorities temporarily suspended all shuttle services to and from Hat Yai Airport as floodwaters rose up to 2 meters (6.6 feet) in some locations.
The Thai navy announced Tuesday that it is deploying a Disaster Relief fleet, including troops, armored units, and medical teams. The mission will be supported by the Royal Chakri Naruebet aircraft carrier, which will carry two helicopters and boats equipped for special operations.
Nine southern provinces along the Malaysian border have been affected, with around 7,000 foreign tourists—mostly from Malaysia and Singapore—reported trapped in Hat Yai, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation said. Floods have also disrupted mobile networks and electricity in several areas, with the Chana Power Plant in Songkhla temporarily suspending operations, though other plants remain functional.
Across the border, Malaysian authorities reported that more than 12,000 people were affected by flooding in northern states. Malaysia’s King Sultan Ibrahim on Tuesday ordered officials to provide full emergency and relief assistance, according to state-run news agency Bernama.
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment sent aircraft to Hat Yai, one of the hardest-hit areas in Songkhla province near the Malaysian border, to deliver emergency supplies and evacuate those stranded. Video footage showed helicopters dropping aid onto upper floors of submerged buildings, with many residents forced to seek refuge on rooftops.
Authorities temporarily suspended all shuttle services to and from Hat Yai Airport as floodwaters rose up to 2 meters (6.6 feet) in some locations.
The Thai navy announced Tuesday that it is deploying a Disaster Relief fleet, including troops, armored units, and medical teams. The mission will be supported by the Royal Chakri Naruebet aircraft carrier, which will carry two helicopters and boats equipped for special operations.
Nine southern provinces along the Malaysian border have been affected, with around 7,000 foreign tourists—mostly from Malaysia and Singapore—reported trapped in Hat Yai, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation said. Floods have also disrupted mobile networks and electricity in several areas, with the Chana Power Plant in Songkhla temporarily suspending operations, though other plants remain functional.
Across the border, Malaysian authorities reported that more than 12,000 people were affected by flooding in northern states. Malaysia’s King Sultan Ibrahim on Tuesday ordered officials to provide full emergency and relief assistance, according to state-run news agency Bernama.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment