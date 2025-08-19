Education Ministry Announces Changes To Schedules Of Public Schools

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) announced amendments to school schedules in public schools for the new academic year 2025-2026.

The Ministry stated that these amendments include allowing early dismissal for secondary students at 12:45pm on Thursdays only.

Meanwhile, it also added that a five-minute break will be implemented between classes for primary school students.