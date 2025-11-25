MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate and the US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate are urging a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma or Asbestos Exposure Lung Cancer anywhere in the nation or their family members to call them anytime at 866-714-6466 for honesty about who are the nation's most capable lawyers when it comes to compensation. The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate and the US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate are national initiatives, their initiatives are in all 50 states, and they have been assisting veterans with these cancers for decades. These groups are dedicated to making certain a navy veteran who has developed mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer receive the best compensation results.

The Advocate says, "When the family of a navy veteran who now has mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer goes on the internet to try to figure out how to get possible compensation they are greeted by an incredibly confusing array of claims, or compensation centers, and or law firms that make it sound like they can help. Half or more of these internet postings are sponsored by middlemen law firms that are nothing more than brokers.

"As we are always happy to discuss at 866-714-6466 a navy veteran who has mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer deserves the best legal representation because there is a direct relationship to the lawyer they hire and the compensation the veteran or their family might receive. The lawyers we are referring to are either the managing partner or co-founding partner of their law firm and in the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer world they are the top lawyers in the nation.

"If your loved one is a navy veteran and he has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer please call us anytime at 866-714-6466 for direct access to the nation's most skilled lawyers. There is no group like us in the nation. We want a navy veteran with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer to receive the best compensation results."



Important checklist for a Navy Veteran or individual seeking compensation who has asbestos exposure lung cancer:

* The Navy Veteran or individual must have been exposed to asbestos prior to 1983 in the armed forces or at their place of work.

* The lung cancer diagnosis must have been recent---preferably in the last one or two years.

* The Navy Veteran's-Veteran's or individual's exposure to asbestos must have been substantial and must have involved exposure to asbestos involving more than one product. The ideal Veteran or individual who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer is one who worked as a mechanic, machinist, assisted shipyard workers at a shipyard, worked as an electrician, welder, as a construction worker, plumber or pipefitter, or a member of a repair crew-maintenance crew.

* The Navy Veteran-or individual must be able to get specific about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos-if they hope to receive the best possible financial compensation.



The Advocate says, "We do not want to overwhelm a Navy Veteran-or individual who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma with a long checklist-but to get compensated-all of these things will be necessary. Our appeal is nationwide. If the person, we have just described sounds like your husband, dad or relative--please share this article with them or their family and have them call us at 866-714-6466.”