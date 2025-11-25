Neetu Chandra Shares How Bihar Is Emerging As A Hub For Filmmakers And Fresh Talent

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Actress-producer Neetu Chandra has opened up about how Bihar is steadily emerging as a promising hub for filmmakers and new talent.

Drawing from her 15-year journey of producing regional stories and nurturing artists from the state, she highlighted how the evolving film ecosystem and supportive policies are creating opportunities for local creatives to work, grow and shine on their own soil.

When asked about her journey and her deep connection with Bihar's storytelling, Neetu told IANS,“I have been building my character for fifteen years because I am a producer as well. I have launched talents from Bihar. I have produced most of the films made from the region. My love and passion for Bihar run deep. You cannot take Bihar out of your heart. We work on credentials, not relations. That is why I can stand here with confidence and say - Jai Bihar, Jai Hind.”

Speaking about the growing opportunities within the state, Neetu Chandra explained that while many people once preferred not to leave their hometowns for work, Bihar is now creating avenues that allow them to build their careers locally.

“Earlier, people would say they didn't want to go outside to work - which is wonderful. But now, we have created opportunities within Bihar. We have opened a road for hundreds of production houses and producers to come and shoot in the state. Local artists will get jobs, exposure and the chance to showcase their talent. Nothing is more beautiful than seeing the people of Bihar smiling because they get work in their own land. All of this is possible because of the Bihar Film Policy.”

When asked about Bihar's rising prominence as a filming destination, Neetu Chandra, who hails from the state, observed that the cinematic landscape is gradually moving towards Bihar. She pointed out that irrespective of a film's story or backdrop, creators can now choose to shoot in the state and benefit from its increasingly supportive film policy.

“The landscape of cinema is moving toward Bihar. Whatever story you tell, even if it's not about Bihar, you can still shoot in the state and benefit from the policy. Shooting in Bihar is easy, comfortable and smooth. We will provide every facility possible,” she explained.

Neetu Chandra's film“Chhath” has secured a spot in the Indian Panorama section at the International Film Festival of India 2025 (IFFI).