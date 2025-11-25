Moshrif Lands Grand Prix De Sa Majeste Le Roi Mohammed VI

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Moshrif showed all his class to capture the Gr.2 (PA) Grand Prix de Sa Majesté le Roi Mohammed VI at Casablanca, a race for Purebred Arabians aged four and up run over 2100m on dirt, on Sunday.

The contest brought together a field of proven older horses, and the seven-year-old returned to winning ways.

Trained by Xavier Thomas-Demeaulte, ridden by Guillaume Guedj-Gay, and owned by Khalifa bin Sheail Al Kuwari, the son of Dahess bounced back after a respectable but below-par run in the Gr.1 (PA) Qatar Arabian World Cup at ParisLongchamp.

Already a dual Gr.1 (PA) winner, this victory marked his second Gr.2 (PA) triumph, confirming his enduring class and competitive spirit.

Breaking well from stall one, Moshrif soon settled in third behind Casbar Ymir(Al Mamun Monlau), in a race led by Al Zeer (Al Mamun Monlau). Approaching the first bend, Guillaume Guedj-Gay allowed his mount to move closer, slipping onto the inside of Casbar Ymir to dispute second, with MamouniFal(Al Mamun Monlau)tracking in fourth.

Around the final bend, Moshrif moved clearly into second as Casbar Ymir came under pressure, while Al Zeer continued to lead. Straightening for home, Moshrif came on the leader's outside, the pair quickly drawing clear of the rest. Locked in a prolonged duel through the final 400 metres, Moshrif gradually gained the upper hand, showing great determination to edge ahead and win by a short neck to beat his rival. Mugheer(Mahabb) stayed on well to take third.