403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
South Korea issues nationwide red alert over African swine fever
(MENAFN) South Korean authorities have issued a nationwide “red alert” after the country reported its sixth case of African swine fever (ASF) this year, according to reports.
The latest outbreak was detected at a pig farm in Dangjin, located in South Chungcheong province, the country’s health officials confirmed. Following the discovery, the Central Disaster Management Headquarters (CDMH) raised the alert level to the highest nationwide to prevent further spread.
Authorities culled 1,423 pigs from the affected farm and nearby facilities owned by the same operator. A 48-hour standstill order was also imposed on all pig farms, slaughterhouses, and related operations across the country to curb movement and reduce infection risks.
“All of the previous five cases this year were reported in the northern part of Gyeonggi Province, but the latest case has emerged in South Chungcheong Province, which has the largest swine farming capacity in the country, making the situation far more serious and raising the risk of a nationwide spread,” an Agriculture Ministry official said.
He added, “We will mobilize all available resources to prevent any additional cases and to fully contain the spread of ASF.”
The latest outbreak was detected at a pig farm in Dangjin, located in South Chungcheong province, the country’s health officials confirmed. Following the discovery, the Central Disaster Management Headquarters (CDMH) raised the alert level to the highest nationwide to prevent further spread.
Authorities culled 1,423 pigs from the affected farm and nearby facilities owned by the same operator. A 48-hour standstill order was also imposed on all pig farms, slaughterhouses, and related operations across the country to curb movement and reduce infection risks.
“All of the previous five cases this year were reported in the northern part of Gyeonggi Province, but the latest case has emerged in South Chungcheong Province, which has the largest swine farming capacity in the country, making the situation far more serious and raising the risk of a nationwide spread,” an Agriculture Ministry official said.
He added, “We will mobilize all available resources to prevent any additional cases and to fully contain the spread of ASF.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
BTCC Exchange Supercharges Black Friday 2025 With 2 Million USDT In Rewards Plus Exclusive JJJ Signed Prizes
CommentsNo comment