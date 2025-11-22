Trump-Mamdani Meet: It Was A Win-Win Situation For Both Leaders

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

By Nitya Chakraborty

The meeting on Friday November 21 between the U.S. President Donald Trump and the New York Mayoral-elect Zohran Mamdani produced a win-win situation for both leaders. The maverick Republican President who earlier called Mamdani a lunatic communist and the 34 year old firebrand democratic socialist who calls even now Trump a fascist, got off well at their first interaction as both approached the issues as loyal New Yorkers.

In fact, this New Yorker background of both acted as a major catalyst in bringing out an understanding without any hitch which otherwise was expected at this meeting of an old diehard right winger and a young Left democrat who talked of imposing tax on billionaires in New York for improving the city. Trump belongs to the Queens part of New York though he is now officially a resident of Florida. Queens is very dear to the heart of Trump while Mamdani is also residing in a small flat in Queens. Mamdani's programme for affordable housing for 8.5 million people in NYC who live in rented houses, has wide appeal among the New Yorkers including Trump supporters.

The important aspect of the discussions was that Mamdani stuck to his programme, there was no dilution in his programme for the development of NYC on which he campaigned before the November 4 elections. He spoke on a low key, but he was firm. Even when he was asked by a reporter at the joint press conference whether Trump is a fascist still as he termed him earlier, Mamdani at first hesitated, Trump then commented 'That's all”. Still when the reporter persisted with the same question, Mamdani said calmly“Yes”. That is his assessment of Trump as a political person with definite hard right agenda, but here in the White House meeting, he was not seeking any political agenda, he was only interested in getting President Trump's consent for his programme to improve the living conditions in New York. On that he succeeded.

So that way, Mamdani getting total Trump approval to his affordable housing programme from a real estate tycoon whose family is in business in building luxury apartments throughout the world, was a big win and the credit must go to the manner he presented the issues before the President whose federal funds he wanted for making a success of his programme for renovating NYC keeping the interests of the underprivileged sections of the city who are compelled to pay 40 per cent of their monthly income as rent.

But for Trump also, his liberal face at the meeting with Mamdani is factored by other important considerations apart from his special feeling for New York. Trump is taking into account the latest results in November 4 elections in which the Republicans lost to the Democrats in a number of seats with bigger margins. Many Republicans are blaming Trump's unilateral policies for this fall of support for Republicans and looking for some review of his attitude so that there is no adverse impact on the midterm elections in November 2026.

As per US constitution, on November 3, 2026, midterm elections will be held for all the 435 seats in the House of Representatives and to 33 seats out of the total 100 seats in US Senate. Presently, the Republicans have 219 in the House of Representatives as against 214 by the Democrats. The margin is only of five. If the Republicans do not take corrective actions, they will be minority in the House. Similarly in Senate, the Republicans have 53 as against 45 by the Democrats. Two seats are vacant. Though the results of the midterm do not have any impact on the running of the government by President Trump, it will embolden the Democrats in taking back power from the Republicans in 2028 Presidential elections.

For Mamdani, it is very crucial to make a success of his tenure as the new Mayor of New York City with effect from January 1, 2026. The NYC budget is more than US$ 12 billion and 25 per cent of the funds come from federal government. The decision is with Trump. Earlier during the campaign, Trump threatened that he would stop federal funds if Mamdani was elected the Mayor. That phase is over now. Mamdani can go ahead with his professed programme, the smooth implementation of which depends on the availability of adequate funds.

What was assuring to Mamdani was that Trump said“I am very confident that he can do a very good job. The better he does, more happier I am. We are going to help him to make everybody's dream come true having a strong and very safe New York”. Zohran Mamdani could not look for more.

Mamdani is certainly looking at his future in the Democratic Party also. His success as the Mayor of the city will catapult his position nationally as also in the Democratic Party leadership. Since he was born in Uganda, he can not file for the position of the President, as per US constitution, but he can play a leading role and can go up higher in the Democratic Party leadership.

In the Democratic Socialist wing of the Party led by Bernie Sanders, Mamdani is the youngest apart from Saikat Chakraborti who is contesting the primary from San Francisco for the Democratic Party in the 2026 midterm elections. He is 39, Harvard educated and is already running a movement for the rejuvenation of the Democratic Party leadership. Both Mamdani and Saikat have great future in the Democratic Party. Mamdani needs Trump till 2028 elections to achieve his goal. (IPA Service)

