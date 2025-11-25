Padmini Kolhapure Says She Will Forever Cherish The Moments Shared With Dharmendra

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure says she will forever cherish the moments shared with Bollywood legend Dharmendra.

Recalling their journey together from "Dreamgirl" to "Dadagiri", she wrote on her official Instagram handle, "I will forever cherish the moments we shared, the lessons you gave, and the humanity you embodied every single day. Right from 'Dreamgirl' to 'Dadagiri' Rest in peace, Dharam Ji. (Folded hands emoji) Your light will live in our hearts forever. (sic)"

Padmini Kolhapure also posted a throwback photo with Dharmendra on social media.

"Today we lost a pillar of that era - someone who was not just a hero on screen, but also in our hearts. Dharmendra ji, your departure is the end of an era; your memory will always live on in our lives. With respect and endless love to you. Om Shanti. (Folded hands emoji)," she added.

Dharmendra first worked with Padmini Kolhapure in the 1977 film "Dream Girl". While Dharmendra was seen as Anupam Mehra in the Pramod Chakravorty directorial, Padmini Kolhapure played an orphan named Padmini. The project further saw Hema Malini, Ashok Kumar, and Prem Chopra in significant roles.

The two shared the screen space for the second time in the 1987 release "Dadagiri".

While Dharmendra's character, Dharma, is a widowed father who turns into a goon after his daughter Deepa marries a wealthy man to secure her father's treatment abroad, Padmini Kolhapure's character, Deepa, is a young heiress who faces the challenges of her greedy relatives after her parents' death.

Dharmendra first appeared on the screen in the 1960s in the movie "Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere".

He was discovered through a talent hunt competition organized by the Filmfare magazine, in association with Bimal Roy Productions.

With his good looks and natural charm, Dharmendra turned out to be the winner of the competition, giving way to a glorious cinematic journey.

After his debut, Dharmendra went on to be a part of several noteworthy dramas such as "Ayee Milan Ki Bela", "Phool Aur Patthar", "Aaye Din Bahar Ke", Phool Aur Patthar", "Dharam Veer", "Seeta Aur Geeta", and of course "Sholay".