403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
DOGE Dismisses Claims It “Doesn’t Exist”
(MENAFN) The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), created under US President Donald Trump, refuted a report claiming that the office “doesn’t exist,” even though it still has eight months remaining on its mandate.
"As usual, this is fake news from @Reuters," DOGE stated on Monday through the US social media platform X.
The department emphasized that Trump was entrusted by the American public to modernize federal operations while tackling waste, fraud, and abuse.
"Just last week, DOGE terminated 78 wasteful contracts and saved taxpayers $335M," the office added, though it did not specify which contracts or government agencies were involved.
The statement also mentioned, "We’ll be back in a few days with our regularly scheduled Friday update," signaling continued activity despite the controversy.
Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk led DOGE’s initiative to reduce spending, focusing on eliminating government inefficiencies and significantly downsizing the federal workforce.
Although Musk officially stepped down from his leadership role in May, the commission remains active, with DOGE’s charter set to expire in July 2026.
"As usual, this is fake news from @Reuters," DOGE stated on Monday through the US social media platform X.
The department emphasized that Trump was entrusted by the American public to modernize federal operations while tackling waste, fraud, and abuse.
"Just last week, DOGE terminated 78 wasteful contracts and saved taxpayers $335M," the office added, though it did not specify which contracts or government agencies were involved.
The statement also mentioned, "We’ll be back in a few days with our regularly scheduled Friday update," signaling continued activity despite the controversy.
Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk led DOGE’s initiative to reduce spending, focusing on eliminating government inefficiencies and significantly downsizing the federal workforce.
Although Musk officially stepped down from his leadership role in May, the commission remains active, with DOGE’s charter set to expire in July 2026.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
BTCC Exchange Supercharges Black Friday 2025 With 2 Million USDT In Rewards Plus Exclusive JJJ Signed Prizes
CommentsNo comment